Inter Miami CF Moves Up To No. 1 In Allocation Ranking Following Trade With Charlotte FC

By CBSMiami.com Team
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has moved up to the No. 1 spot in the MLS Allocation Ranking.

The club acquired the top spot by sending its No. 9 pick and defender Christian Makoun to Charlotte FC.

“This transaction helps us position the club in a positive way ahead of potentially exciting moves that will strengthen the roster. We would like to thank Christian for his services in these past two years and wish him the best in the future,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

Inter Miami will retain a percentage of a future transfer of Makoun.

Makoun joined Inter Miami in August 2019 as the club’s third-ever signing.

The Venezuelan went on to make 30 appearances, 25 of them starts, registering two goals.

