ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

EU Parliament President David Sassoli Has Died: Spokesman

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died early Tuesday in hospital in Italy, his spokesman said on Twitter. The 65-year-old Italian had been seriously ill in hospital for more than two weeks due to a dysfunction of his immune system. "David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left wing.Christine Taubira has only marginal support in the polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice and for championing a French law that recognizes the slave trade as a crime against humanity. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sassoli
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron rival Pecresse slams EU's 'sieve-like' borders

French right-wing presidential hopeful Valerie Pecresse on Saturday slammed the EU's "sieve-like" borders for allowing migrants to enter undetected and backed calls for barbed-wire fences to prevent them crossing illegally into the bloc. Pecresse, whom polls show as President Emmanuel Macron's top challenger in the April 2022 election, rammed home her position during a visit to a migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos. "We cannot have a sieve-like Europe, a supermarket Europe where you enter and leave as you please," the conservative politician, who styles herself as a cross between Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, said. The Samos camp is one of three new migrant facilities on Greece's Aegean islands, which acted as a gateway to the EU for over one million asylum seekers in 2015. Most were Syrian, Iraqi or Afghan, arriving by boat from Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Legislature#Eu Parliament#The European Parliament#Italian#Democrats#European People S Party#Il Presidente
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Government plan to crack down on protests outside parliament defeated in Lords

Boris Johnson’s government has been handed a blow in its plan to restrict protests outside parliament after peers backed an amendment protecting large demonstrations in the area.Home secretary Priti Patel’s policing bill, currently making its way through parliament, would crack down on large-scale protests around parliament, Downing Street and Whitehall.Any demonstration which makes “the passage of a vehicle more difficult” would be deemed illegal under the government’s bill – which would also restrict the use of loudspeakers in an even larger area of central London.However, an amendment protecting legal ways to organise large protests around parliament passed in the Lords...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Eric Zemmour: French far-right presidential candidate fined for inciting race hate

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What a no confidence motion is and why it is likely to fail

A motion of no confidence has been laid down by the Liberal Democrats as they seek to topple the Boris Johnson administration following a litany of claims of coronavirus rule breaking in No 10.Here is a look at what the Lib Dems are proposing, what a no confidence vote entails and it works.– What is a motion of no confidence?A confidence motion is a way of testing whether the Prime Minister and their Cabinet still has the support of the House of Commons.It has the power to trigger a general election and could see a new prime minister appointed.Under rules...
POLITICS
The Independent

Plans for temporary return of ‘double-jobbing’ for NI politicians condemned

A Government plan to temporarily restore double-jobbing for Northern Irish politicians has triggered fierce opposition from some political parties.The UK Government is facing criticism over plans to allow MPs to retain their seats in Westminster while being elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly.The return of the “dual mandate”, or double-jobbing, would allow DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to contest the upcoming Assembly elections while also remaining as the MP for Lagan Valley at Westminster.On Saturday, the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie, accused the Northern Ireland Office of effectively supporting the DUP election campaign.So the @NIOgov is...
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
31K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy