ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City Council Renews Resolution Allowing Remote Meetings for Next 30 Days

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City Council passed a resolution allowing its subcommittees and city commissions to continue to meet virtually for at least 30 days. Although several councilmembers attend the council meeting in person, the meetings have been held virtually since the pandemic...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Hall notebook: Council to vote on marijuana and search warrant ordinance, allowing hybrid city meetings Jan. 18

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Austin City Council will decide whether to enact the "Austin Freedom Act of 2021," a two-part measure that would end no-knock police warrants and essentially decriminalize marijuana in the city, during a specially-called meeting Jan. 18.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLO

Lakeview City Council meets Monday

The Lakeview City Council will meet Monday evening at 7. The regular monthly council meeting is normally held on the third Tuesday of the month.New items of business include a resolution for the 2021 budget adjustment and the need for city dog tags. Old items of business include property litigation...
LAKEVIEW, AR
DanvilleSanRamon.com

San Ramon Council to vote on continuing remote meetings

San Ramon city staff are recommending that council members vote to continue remote meetings, citing a continued state of emergency declaration by the state and continued recommendations for social distancing, amid curveballs thrown by the omicron variant. The meeting and vote, in a special meeting Tuesday (Jan. 18) are required...
SAN RAMON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Assembly
pasadenanow.com

Planning Commission Approves Amendments to City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance

The Planning Commission in its recent meeting voted unanimously to approve proposed amendments to the city’s Historic Preservation Ordinance (HPO), which became effective in April. The commission adopted all the recommendations listed in the staff report except for the recommendation to specify window replacement as a minor project unless...
POLITICS
kmvt

Ketchum strongly encourages remote attendance at city meetings

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is from a press release from the city of Ketchum:. As Blaine County moves through the current Omicron virus wave, the city of Ketchum is encouraging the public to participate virtually in upcoming public meetings. Idaho’s open meeting law requires that public meetings...
KETCHUM, ID
pasadenanow.com

Council, City Services Closed for King Holiday

City Hall and many City services will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City Council will not meet, but the City Council’s Public Safety Committee will meet later this week. King was a prominent voice in the Civil Rights Movement...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lynnwoodtimes.com

Upcoming Lynnwood City Council Meeting

LYNNWOOD, Washington, January 15, 2022 – For its 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 18 regular WORK SESSION the Lynnwood City Council will discuss the items listed below:. To read what happened in the previous council meeting, click here. This meeting will be held electronically by Zoom. The Public can hear...
LYNNWOOD, WA
kciiradio.com

Washington City Council Approves Urban Renewal Area Additions

The Washington City Council approved an amendment to their Urban Renewal Plan during their recent meeting. The amendment is for two infrastructure projects for the NLW phase two subdivision and sewer boring in the MSJ subdivision. Both projects are expected to occur sometime between now and 2025, with the estimated cost to be paid with tax increment of $800,000 for NLW and $250,000 for MSJ. Addition to the Urban Renewal Area allows the property to be eligible for tax increment financing for the city’s objective of promoting new housing and residential development. The city expects to consider a development agreement with the MSJ developer for the construction of about 41 housing units. The city would make annual grant payments to the developer in the amount of 100% of TIF generated by construction of the housing units remaining after any low to moderate income assistance obligations have been satisfied for up to 15 fiscal years. This is not to exceed $910,000 or the actual costs incurred by the developer in constructing the public infrastructure improvements.
WASHINGTON, IA
mykdkd.com

Clinton City Council Regular Meeting

City Hall – 105 E. Ohio Street, Clinton, MO 64735. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 • 6:00 p.m. Approval or correction of the minutes of the City Council Meeting of January 4, 2022. Personal Appearances:. Reports: None. Second Reading of Previously Read Bills: None. Committee Reports:. Public Works Committee...
CLINTON, MO
pasadenanow.com

Police Oversight Commission Members Call Independent Police Auditor’s Resignation ‘Disappointing,’ ‘Very Disruptive’

Some members of the Community Police Oversight Commission voiced their sentiments and concerns following the resignation of Independent Police Auditor (IPA) Brian Maxey during the Commission’s meeting on Thursday evening. Maxey, who was appointed to the commission in June, resigned just recently as he was given an opportunity to...
PASADENA, CA
foxillinois.com

Springfield city council not going to remote, yet

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Springfield reaching all time highs, the Springfield City Council is having conversations about moving their meetings back to virtual until the pandemic is under control again. According to many aldermen, they have had conversations about returning to Zoom...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kprl.com

Atascadero City Council Meeting 01.11.2022

Atascadero city council meets tonight, virtually. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL, or you can watch it on the city’s website. The council will receive the annual road report for fiscal year 2021. No public hearings are scheduled. Tonight’s meeting begins at six this evening.
ATASCADERO, CA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to allow for virtual city meetings

Dunwoody passed an emergency COVID-19 ordinance to allow for virtual meetings at its Monday Dunwoody City Council meeting. The ordinance would allow for the city to hold virtual meetings for all boards and commissions due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, and would also allow for residents to participate in public comment virtually. According to […] The post Dunwoody to allow for virtual city meetings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy