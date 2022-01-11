'Unbearable': KY women's prison inmate details near-frigid conditions amid heating issues

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — An inmate at the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women in Shelby County is detailing conditions she called unbearable after heating issues impacted the prison.

"I know a lot of people stayed in the bed covered up, so it was bearable that way," said Brown.

Karen Brown says she's never had an experience like the one she's dealing with now. The heat at best, she says, works for a while and then nothing, especially with these frigid temperatures.

"The rooms and hallways, which are more closed off, were more bearable. You just have to put clothes on and blankets," said Brown.

On the State Department of Correction's website, it says visitation is suspended "until further notice due to electric equipment failure."

Brown says despite the frigid temperatures, she applauds prison officials, who have been working to resolve the issue.

"I do know the deputy wardens and the higher-ups, they've tried. They came in on their time off and took temperatures and called people, so I don't know what the exact problem is, whether it's a matter of parts needed or a new unit," Brown told WLKY.

It comes as the prison isn't sparred from the COVID-19 pandemic as multiple people have tested positive.

"I believe in KCIW, which is the one we were concerned about the most, we have 10 correctional officers and just two prisoners at the moment," said Beshear.

The department's website says the population of the prison is nearly 700.

"We're on a kind of semi-COVID lockdown, so we're not allowed interaction with other units," said Brown.

During our interview, Brown told us the heat did turn back on, she only hopes it's for good this time.

"Nothing to complain about this minute, I just hope it stays on," said Brown.

WLKY has reached out to the facility multiple times for an explanation; we haven't received a statement yet.