David Sassoli, European parliament president, dies aged 65

EU parliament president David Sassoli's Christmas message, the last before his death – video

David Sassoli, the president of the European parliament whose final political intervention had been to oppose the building of walls on the EU’s borders, has been praised for his kindness following his death at the age of 65.

The former journalist, whose three-year term as speaker of the chamber was due to end next week, had been admitted to hospital in Aviano, in his native Italy, on Boxing Day following a “dysfunction of his immune system”. He died at 1.15am on Tuesday.

In an address posted on social media three days before being hospitalised, Sassoli, a centre-left Italian Democrat, had spoken of his hope for the year to come but lamented the construction of walls that “block people who seek shelter”, in an apparent reference to the plight of refugees stuck between Poland and Belarus.

“Our challenge is to build a new world that respects people and nature and believes in a new economy based not just on the profits for the few but on well being for all,” Sassoli had said.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, tweeted in Italian: “I am deeply saddened by the death of a great European and Italian. Sassoli was a passionate journalist, an extraordinary president of the European parliament and above all a dear friend. My thoughts go out to his family. Rest in peace, dear David.”

Mario Draghi, Italy’s prime minister, described Sassoli, who had first been elected to the European parliament in 2009, as “a man of the institutions, a profound pro-European”.

Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice-president, tweeted: “David Sassoli, EP president and dear friend, has died. I’m at a loss for words. His kindness was an inspiration to all who knew him. My heartfelt sympathies to his family and all his loved ones. Addio amico mio.”

Sassoli had been in hospital since 26 Decemberwith “a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system”. The former television newsreader had struggled with ill-health since being taken to hospital in Strasbourg in September where he had been treated for a severe case of pneumonia caused by legionella.

“David Sassoli passed away at 1.15am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized,” his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo tweeted. He is survived by his wife, Alessandra, an architect, and two children, Giulio and Livia.

Born in Florence, Sassoli had started his journalistic career on local newspapers before joining the staff of Il Giorno, for whom he reported from Rome. He moved to the Italian national television broadcaster RAI in 1992, where he would become a nationally known anchor presenting the main evening news.

He was tempted into politics by Walter Veltroni, a former mayor of Rome who became the first leader of the Democratic party when it was formed in 2007.

Between 2009 to 2014, Sassoli was the party’s head of delegation in the European parliament before becoming the surprise compromise choice for president of the chamber in 2019 following a division of the big EU institutional jobs in the wake of that year’s elections.

Sassoli was a member of the chamber’s Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the second-biggest grouping after the centre-right European People’s party (EPP). MEPs are expected to hold the first round of voting for his successor next week.

Roberta Metsola, a Maltese member of the EPP who is set to replace Sassoli, tweeted: “I am heartbroken. Europe has lost a leader, I have a lost a friend, democracy has lost a champion.”