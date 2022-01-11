ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Hear from doctors who transplanted a genetically modified pig heart to a man

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A team of doctors of at the University of Maryland performed...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Father in ‘excellent health’ has died from COVID-19 after he was unable to get a booster shot in time for the holidays

The 55-year-old father has reportedly died from COVID-19, after he was unable to get the booster shot in time for the holidays. He was fully vaccinated and in excellent health, according to reports. Some recent studies show booster shots may offer potent protection against the omicron variant, even as the effectiveness of the initial doses fades over time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Study Suggests Rapid COVID-19 Tests Could Be As Accurate As PCR Tests With Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests rapid antigen testing is comparable in accuracy to PCR testing in children. Over a 7-month study in 2021, 1054 patients under the age of 17 took both a PCR test and a rapid antigen test at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. According to researchers, among the cases found using a PCR test, 92.7% of those were also detected by the rapid antigen test. The results of the study for both symptomatic and asymptomatic children should give parents and school administrators more trust in rapid tests, according to clinical assistant with...
BALTIMORE, MD
CNN

CNN

832K+
Followers
126K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy