Hear from doctors who transplanted a genetically modified pig heart to a man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests rapid antigen testing is comparable in accuracy to PCR testing in children. Over a 7-month study in 2021, 1054 patients under the age of 17 took both a PCR test and a rapid antigen test at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital. According to researchers, among the cases found using a PCR test, 92.7% of those were also detected by the rapid antigen test. The results of the study for both symptomatic and asymptomatic children should give parents and school administrators more trust in rapid tests, according to clinical assistant with...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO