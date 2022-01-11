The Harlem Globetrotters head to Grand Rapids for some full-court family fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad. Fulcher returns to Grand Rapids after being featured on the Griffins’ roster from Nov. 17-Dec. 4 and Dec. 22-Jan. 1 but has not seen any game time. The netminder competed with Grand Rapids in the 2020-21 season and posted a 2-2-2 record with one shutout and a 2.84 goals against average. With the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye, Fulcher has registered a 4-3-0 ledger this season. The fourth-year pro places first in the ECHL with a 1.70 goals against average while his 0.924 save percentage comes in at seventh. Through 46 pro games played, Fulcher has a 21-14-9 record with a 2.86 goals against average and a 0.888 save percentage. The Brigden, Ontario, native will look to make his first start in over a month, as he last appeared in a contest on Dec. 11 against Iowa (ECHL).

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO