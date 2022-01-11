ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Surveillance video captures mother dumping her newborn in a dumpster

Newswest9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexis Avila was caught dumping her...

www.newswest9.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Captures Carjacking Victim Shoot Teen Suspect In West Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just two weeks into 2022, police say Philadelphia has seen at least 100 carjackings. One of the latest ended in a shootout and we have new surveillance video from the incident. At last check, the teen suspect is still in critical condition. The carjacking victim was just a grandfather who wanted to get home to his family. “It just doesn’t seem worth it,” one woman said. As Philadelphia reaches a grim carjacking milestone, doorbell video shows just how quickly these crimes escalate. About 17 shots bounced off of cars and pavement after two people attempted to carjack a 60-year-old man on a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KVIA

New Mexico woman accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — An 18-year-old New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. Authorities said during a news conference Monday that four people who were looking through a dumpster heard the baby cry and found it inside a trash bag, wrapped in a dirty towel in Hobbs, near the Texas border. The baby is in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Police say investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Alexis Avila, of Hobbs. She told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant and panicked when she gave birth.
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster
13abc.com

Surveillance video captures armed robbery in broad daylight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Toledo business owners are on high alert after several armed robberies have occurred within the past week that appear to be targeting cell phone stores. The co-owner of Boost Mobile on Lagrange Street, who asked not to be identified, said they were robbed at gunpoint...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC Bay Area

Home Surveillance Video Captures San Jose Hit-And-Run Crash

San Jose police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that was caught on a home surveillance camera. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Pascoe Avenue near El Rio Drive. Witnesses told officers that the driver ran a stop sign, hitting an SUV at high speed. Part of the incident was caught...
SAN JOSE, CA
WZZM 13

Hobbs mother caught dumping newborn under house arrest until trial

HOBBS, N.M. — A tragic situation unfolding in Hobbs, New Mexico over the last few days. Alexis Avila gave birth to her child on Jan. 7. She then took the newborn child and tossed him in a dumpster. It was all caught on surveillance video, and Avila was arrested....
HOBBS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABQJournal

Hobbs woman charged after putting newborn in a dumpster

An 18-year-old Hobbs woman faces several felony charges after admitting to police that she placed her newborn baby in dumpster outside a store in Hobbs on Friday. Alexis Avila told police she gave birth, then later left the baby in a dumpster outside the Rig Outfitters and Home Store in Hobbs, KOAT and multiple news outlets were reporting on Sunday.
LEA COUNTY, NM
11Alive

Surveillance video captures moment man shoots at Marietta home, police investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said has shot at a home multiple times. Police released a video of an SUV driving into the Manning Road area at Queensborough Square, a few moments later a man approaches a home and fires several shots at the front door before taking off. The same vehicle is seen driving in the opposite direction once the man is out of sight.
MARIETTA, GA
Nashville News Hub

Mother of 18-year-old, caught on video throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster, is defending her daughter, saying that “People can talk and give their opinion, everybody makes mistakes.”

According to reports, the mom of the 18-year-old teen caught on surveillance video throwing her newborn baby in a dumpster has defended her daughter. “People can talk and give their opinion. Everybody makes mistakes. People can preach all they want, they can judge all they want but we only care about the judgment of one.” the woman reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Surveillance video shows police officer shooting dead pet dog over barking complaint in Miami

Shocking home surveillance footage has captured the moment a police officer shot an eight-month-old pet dog seven times after responding to a complaint about barking in Miami.The incident unfolded in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens at around 7pm on 12 January when officers responded to the complaint, reported CBS4.The footage, obtained by the local outlet, appears to show a male officer standing in the driveway of a home with another man.Barking can be heard off-camera, and the officer begins stepping backwards, pulling his firearm from its holster.The officer, who has not been identified, is heard telling someone to “grab...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Kyjuan Tate Charged With Shooting Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer has been ordered held on $2 million bail, accused of shooting three people during a fight at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island earlier this week. Prosecutors said 27-year-old Kyjuan Tate opened fire inside Burr Oak Bowl shortly before midnight Tuesday night, after getting into a brawl with another man who was trying to use the men’s restroom while Tate’s sister was using the facilities. Tate has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Kyjuan Tate (Credit: Cook County Sheriff) At Tate’s bond hearing on Friday, Cook...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy