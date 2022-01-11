Surveillance video captures mother dumping her newborn in a dumpster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just two weeks into 2022, police say Philadelphia has seen at least 100 carjackings. One of the latest ended in a shootout and we have new surveillance video from the incident. At last check, the teen suspect is still in critical condition. The carjacking victim was just a grandfather who wanted to get home to his family. “It just doesn’t seem worth it,” one woman said. As Philadelphia reaches a grim carjacking milestone, doorbell video shows just how quickly these crimes escalate. About 17 shots bounced off of cars and pavement after two people attempted to carjack a 60-year-old man on a...

