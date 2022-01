Bowling operator Ten Entertainment reported its second biggest trading week over the new year as it hailed “strong” demand from families despite pandemic fears.Shares in the company lifted on Thursday morning after it told investors that it expects profits for last year to be at “the top end of expectations”.We had predicted a strong summer because of staycations but were most pleased by how that demand kept up a really good pace for the rest of the yearChief executive officer Graham Blackwell, Ten EntertainmentChief executive officer Graham Blackwell told the PA news agency that it had kept more momentum than...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO