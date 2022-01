The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves Saturday afternoon in advance of their wild-card playoff game against the Bucs in Tampa on Sunday. With Tyree Jackson on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL, veteran tight end Richard Rodgers was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Rodgers, 29, has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Eagles. He has 147 career receptions for 1,529 yards and 15 touchdowns, including 24-for-345 last year. Rodgers is the Eagles’ most experienced playoff player with 10 career games. He has 13 catches for 138 yards and two TDs in the postseason, all with the Packers. Rodgers has played in three games this year and has two catches for 11 yards.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO