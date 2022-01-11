ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Southern beats Mississippi Valley St. 95-58

John Walker III had 16 points to lead five Texas Southern players in double figures as the Tigers romped past Mississippi Valley State 95-58 on Monday night.

A.J. Lawson added 15 points for the Tigers. Bryson Etienne chipped in 11, Brison Gresham scored 10 and Justin Hopkins had 10. Etienne also had six rebounds, while Gresham posted eight rebounds.

The 95 points were a season best for Texas Southern (5-8, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Devin Gordon had 17 points for the Delta Devils (1-13, 1-3). Kadar Waller added 11 points. Daniel Umoh had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

