Urbana church aims to fill food insecurity gap

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people across Central Illinois are struggling to provide food for their families. Stone Creek Church in Urbana is trying to help fill the gap of food insecurity with their food drive. Lines were long, as people waited for fresh fruit and other foods.

For some people in Central Illinois, they return home from work to a warm house and a fresh meal. But that is not the case for everyone. “Keeps the bellies full,” said one person.

As the pandemic gains momentum, more parents are struggling to feed their children. “I’m working part time,” said one father. “Down to part time work,” said one mother.

Shane Pruitt says he started receiving food from Stone Creek church before Christmas. “Since this whole covid ordeal they were severely understaffed,” said Pruitt. But he wanted to do more than just take.

Pastor Angela Bradley says during a food drive he got out of his car to help load groceries in other people’s car, when he saw volunteers were struggling in the cold. Pruitt says it was an opportunity to give back. “Very, very thankful, we use almost everything that we can get,” said Pruitt.

Bradley says each week the congregation’s food pantry has been running out of food. “We somehow scramble and find things around the church that we can give to people, so nobody ever really leaves empty handed,” But they want to be able to offer more to those who need it most.

Pastor Bradley says they hope to offer the drive-up food bank twice a month, but they need the community’s help to do it. So, consider donating fresh food to Stone Creek church if you are able.

