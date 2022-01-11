ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Urbana church aims to fill food insecurity gap

By Marley Capper
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNBni_0diCUvXl00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people across Central Illinois are struggling to provide food for their families. Stone Creek Church in Urbana is trying to help fill the gap of food insecurity with their food drive. Lines were long, as people waited for fresh fruit and other foods.

For some people in Central Illinois, they return home from work to a warm house and a fresh meal. But that is not the case for everyone. “Keeps the bellies full,” said one person.

As the pandemic gains momentum, more parents are struggling to feed their children. “I’m working part time,” said one father. “Down to part time work,” said one mother.

Shane Pruitt says he started receiving food from Stone Creek church before Christmas. “Since this whole covid ordeal they were severely understaffed,” said Pruitt. But he wanted to do more than just take.

Pastor Angela Bradley says during a food drive he got out of his car to help load groceries in other people’s car, when he saw volunteers were struggling in the cold. Pruitt says it was an opportunity to give back. “Very, very thankful, we use almost everything that we can get,” said Pruitt.

Bradley says each week the congregation’s food pantry has been running out of food. “We somehow scramble and find things around the church that we can give to people, so nobody ever really leaves empty handed,” But they want to be able to offer more to those who need it most.

Pastor Bradley says they hope to offer the drive-up food bank twice a month, but they need the community’s help to do it. So, consider donating fresh food to Stone Creek church if you are able.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Students to be honored for doing good in community

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new program will help honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and support young people in developing skill sets to exercise their rights and responsibility as citizens. The Urbana School District, along with the City of Urbana, launched the Mayoral Recognition Program on Monday to recognize Urbana High School (UHS) students […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Stressed? New space allows adults to decompress and get help

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new project in Champaign allows adults facing stress or trauma to get help in a safe space. Rosecrance on Monday announced the launch of the “Living Room” at 801 North Walnut Street in Champaign. It’s billed as a “safe, comfortable, nonclinical space where individuals experiencing emotional stress or overwhelming symptoms […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Betty White Challenge brings donations to local animal shelters

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On what would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the Champaign County Humane Society received several donations in the late, legendary actress’s name. The donations were part of a viral social media challenge called the Betty White Challenge. After White died on Dec. 31, fans created the challenge to honor White’s love […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

A walk through winter woods with Mahomet Public Library

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — You may be able to recognize a tree by its leaves, but can you recognize a tree when it’s bark naked? Mahomet Public Library is inviting the public to go on a walk through the winter woods on Jan. 22. Officials said this will allow people to have a closer look […]
MAHOMET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Society
WCIA

U of I looking for adult volunteers in diet study

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — How would you like to have a snack, and get paid to eat it? The University of Illinois may have just the deal for you. They’re looking for participants in a study to investigate the relationship behind diet, gut health and metabolic health. Participants will be chosen among healthy adults aged […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Home hiring students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site is hiring students to staff its visitors center and help give tours. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age and have class standing of at least high school junior. The National Park Service said that hours are adaptable to students’ school schedules, with […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Danville School District announces return to in-person classes

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 announced Monday evening that students will be returning to their classrooms on Tuesday. The district switched to a virtual learning format last week because of a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff and bus drivers. In the letter she sent to parents announcing the switch, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Despite spike in donations, blood banks still need blood

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic is one of the reasons the blood supply is dangerously low. Impact life serves more than 100 hospitals. Officials with impact say they went way over their goal for daily blood donations Thursday, and that’s thanks to donation centers like Urbana, Springfield, Mattoon, and Danville. They all saw a […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Fresh Food#Volunteers#Food Drive#Charity#Stone Creek Church#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Childcare facility receives inaugural Meijer donation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign-Urbana childcare facility was recently chosen by Meijer Store 146 in Champaign to receive a $10,000 donation as part of the new Meijer Team Gives donation program. Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based childcare facility in Champaign County that is open 24/7, 365 days a year, to provide care for […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

People march for peace in honor of MLK Day

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost 60 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr gave his famous “I Have a Dream Speech.” People across the world are honoring that message for MLK day. HV Neighborhood Transformation organized the march. They said Doctor King inspired them to walk with one another to try and end violence, but […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

James Corbin to receive MLK Outstanding Achievement Award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The third and final MLK award this year will be given to James “TYGAR” Corbin, a community resource specialist and mentor. Corbin works to connect members of the community with resources to help them through issues like homelessness, substance abuse and family separation. He says he’s been volunteering since 2016, and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield museum exhibit features musicians from Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A museum exhibit in Springfield is featuring a range of work from Illinois artists, including Muddy Waters, Earth Wind and Fire and Chance the Rapper.   It’s called the “State of Sound” and runs through Jan. 23 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Organizers say the exhibit was created […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

Human trafficking awareness month

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — January is known as Human Trafficking month. In 2019, 266 calls were reported to the human trafficking hotline in illinois and state police said that number is under-reported. Human trafficking can happen anywhere. Some places it can happen are at gas stations near highways, construction sites, and farms. There are several […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Teen petitions for more COVID-19 precautions at Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An online petition for COVID-19 safety blew up overnight… All because of a high school student. Lily Wells is a sophomore at Urbana High School. She says at first, the school district handled the pandemic really well. But now, she says there are not enough safety measures in place. Wells posted […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

City of Hoopeston closes city hall

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Hoopeston announced that starting Tuesday, the City Hall will be closed to the public for at least two weeks. Officials said the closure is necessary to keep city workers healthy amidst increasing case numbers of COVID-19. City Hall is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Jan. 31. Residents who […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

More bus service cuts start Sunday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three months after making cuts to bus routes due to a COVID-related driver shortage, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is being forced to do it again. MTD marketing manager Autumn Soliman called daily driver attendance “unpredictable” due to COVID cases, close contact quarantining, child care issues for drivers, and more. Starting […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

In bid to become first Black governor of Illinois, Richard Irvin says ‘All Lives Matter’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Invoking the dream of his formerly enslaved great-grandfather, Richard Irvin, the mayor of Illinois’ second largest city, jumped into the Illinois Republican primary race for Governor on Martin Luther King Day. “Richard Baxter Irvin was born a slave, but he dreamed of being free,” Irvin said in a campaign launch video. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy