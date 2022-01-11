ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firing upheld for police who played Pokemon Go during holdup

ABC10
ABC10
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California appellate court has ruled that two Los Angeles police officers were properly fired...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bloomberglaw.com

LAPD Officers Fired For Playing Pokemon During Robbery Lose Suit

Two former Los Angeles police officers, who were recorded playing Pokemon Go instead of responding to a robbery, failed to convince an appellate court Friday that the recordings were wrongly used in the decision to fire them. Officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were in the vicinity of the Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SVG

The Disturbing Reason Pokemon Go Got These Police Officers Fired

"Pokemon Go," the location-based augmented reality game that continues to be popular even years after its release, is typically a pretty innocuous way to spend an afternoon. The mobile title encourages players to get out into their communities and explore their neighborhoods while searching for Pokemon in the "wild." Players can even catch rare shiny Pokemon, an element that only fuels the collection aspect of the title. Sometimes, players need to search repeatedly to build the team they want, working diligently to become a "Pokemon Go" master. However, when the search eats into one's work time, it can be a real problem. Two LAPD officers found that out the hard way, losing an appeal for a 2017 case involving the game that cost them their jobs. But what exactly happened and why is it coming to light now?
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
capradio.org

A court upheld the firing of 2 LAPD officers who ignored a robbery to play Pokémon Go

An appeals court in California has upheld the firing of two former Los Angeles Police Department officers for playing Pokémon Go rather than responding to a nearby robbery. Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, who were fired after the 2017 incident, had argued that the city violated the law by using their police car's digital in-car video system recording as evidence and by denying them protections of the Public Safety Officers Procedural Bill of Rights Act. A California appellate court denied their petition for reinstatement in a 32-page decision filed on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
massivelyop.com

Back in 2017, a pair of cops were fired for playing Pokemon Go on duty

I think we’ve already got a contender for “worst MMO criming” for 2022, or we would’ve if it hadn’t happened back in 2017 and only just made it through appeals now: A pair of LAPD officers apparently got fired for playing Pokemon Go on the job and failing to respond to a fellow officers’ requests for backup.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Police#Robbery#Pok Mon Go#Lapd#Macy
Phone Arena

Courts back firing of two LA cops who ignored robbery to discuss Pokemon GO

Back in 2017, LAPD officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were sitting in their patrol car when the urgent voice of the dispatcher crackled over their radio. A robbery was in progress at a Macy's near where the officers had parked. According to court documents and KABC, the cops failed to respond to radio calls and another officer spotted their vehicle driving away from a location near the robbery.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC10

Police shoot, kill man with hammer at California museum

FRESNO, Calif — Police shot and killed a 34-year-old man who they say broke into a museum in California’s San Joaquin Valley and charged at the officers with a hammer. Edgar Morfin Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday after two officers opened fire at the Meux Home Museum in downtown Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ABC10

Stockton Police release video of man charging their HQ with a gun

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has released body worn and security camera video showing the moments a man was shot and killed by officers in the front parking lot of their downtown Stockton headquarters. The newly released video includes 911 calls from two people who called police...
STOCKTON, CA
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Kyjuan Tate Charged With Shooting Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer has been ordered held on $2 million bail, accused of shooting three people during a fight at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island earlier this week. Prosecutors said 27-year-old Kyjuan Tate opened fire inside Burr Oak Bowl shortly before midnight Tuesday night, after getting into a brawl with another man who was trying to use the men’s restroom while Tate’s sister was using the facilities. Tate has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Kyjuan Tate (Credit: Cook County Sheriff) At Tate’s bond hearing on Friday, Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC10

Shooting in Stockton leaves 1 person dead

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers from the Stockton Police Department responded to reports of a person being shot around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Funston Avenue and Bradford Street. A 42-year-old man was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Homicide detectives are now investigating the shooting....
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy