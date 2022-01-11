ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Yachty Confirms His Next Album Will Be "Alternative" and "Non-Rap"

Cover picture for the articleLil Yachty fans are in for an interesting treat as the rapper shared that his next album will be very different. In a recent feature with Icebox, he confirmed that he is trying something new for his...

