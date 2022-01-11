Lil Yachty Confirms His Next Album Will Be "Alternative" and "Non-Rap"

New music from Travis Scott is on the way according to one of his producers on the project, Wheezy. The Atlanta-bred producer sat down with Billboard to discuss his work on Gunna’s album Drip Season 4; he is credited to have produced over one-third of the songs on the project. Wheezy has worked with several high-profile rappers including Kanye West aand Future. He claims that the new Travis Scott project is almost done. “Yeah, still working on it and putting the finishing touches on that,” Wheezy replied. “He’s back in Cabo working on it and I’m going out there soon. I’m going out there probably in the next two or three weeks to link up with him.”

