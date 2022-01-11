ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine and 50s this week ahead of Friday storm

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll see highs in the low...

CBS Boston

Mount Washington Sees ‘Fierce’ 121 MPH Wind Gust, Expects Up To 20 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: plenty of sunshine with temperatures trending milder, another winter storm possible late week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday evening to you! Hope you are enjoyed your holiday! As expected, Sunday's First Alert Action Day dealt an icy glaze on many surfaces early, a heavy and driving rain for all spots, and substantially heavier winter precipitation to most of the Carolinas west of the Cape Fear Region. Thank you for your trust and we hope you had a safe day!
WKRG

Sunshine to start the week!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon, Gulf Coast!. It is a mild start to the week with temps in the upper 50s low 60s. For today there will be sunny skies across most of the area. The same continues into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s low 60s. By mid...
