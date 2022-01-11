ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye Delivers "Heaven and Hell" Visual/Debut YEEZY Gap TV Commercial

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the announcement of a monumental Balenciaga partnership, Kanye West has returned to share the music video for “Heaven and Hell,” which also serves as the debut. TV commercial. Additionally, the visual/commercial is accompanied by the release of the signature YEEZY Gap Hoodie in both Black (featured in the music video)...

Rolling Stone

Kanye West Debuts New Hoodies in ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video

Kanye West debuted his “Heaven and Hell” video during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. The song appears on West’s Donda, which arrived in August. The video, which serves double-duty as a Yeezy Gap ad that also showcases the brand’s new hoodies, is set at night as people roam around a city wearing the dark hoodies. Faces are obscured in the shadows and also by face masks. It culminates in a sea of clouds and floating bodies swirling the skies. Earlier in the day, West and Netflix announced that Act One of three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, will premiere in theaters on Feb. 10, a week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. Netflix will release the trilogy that follows West’s career and features never-before-seen footage beginning on Feb. 16. The documentary will feature footage that was shot over the course of more than two decades by directors Coodie & Chike — the duo behind several of the artist’s videos, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks (Version 3).”
GQMagazine

Kanye Goes on Massive Shopping Spree, Comes Back with Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga Collab

In many ways, Kanye West is a man of habit. So, when he wears variations on the same uniform for months on end (these days, that means a Yeezy Gap-style hoodie under Balenciaga outerwear, with well-worn jeans tucked into some aggro boots), holds power meetings at several Sant Ambroeus locations in Manhattan, goes to Carbone with Julia Fox twice in one week (in two different cities!), and buys out every Balenciaga store along the Eastern Seaboard, it’s all par for the course. He's just doing the stuff he loves—until he's doing something a little more.
WWD

Yeezy Gap Introduces TV Commercial Featuring Ye’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ During College Football National Championship Game

Click here to read the full article. Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has released a music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 Grammy Album of the Year-nominated record, “Donda.” Meanwhile, Yeezy Gap  introduced a TV commercial featuring the “Heaven and Hell” music video Monday night on ESPN during the college football national championship game won by the Georgia Bulldogs. The Yeezy Gap hoodie, as seen in the “Heaven and Hell” video, is available globally for purchase. The hoodie, which comes in both adult and kids sizes, is offered in both black and blue. It is made of a...
Kanye West
Kanye
Variety

Kanye West Enters the Eye of the Storm in New Music Video for ‘Donda’ Track ‘Heaven and Hell’

Kanye West dropped a new music video for his track “Heaven and Hell” on Monday evening. The production is only his latest music video that draws from his 2021 album “Donda.” In addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music video made a debut on ESPN during a commercial break of Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The commercial functions as an advertisement for Yeezy Gap, the rapper’s fashion line. The hoodie featured in the “Heaven and Hell” music video is now available for purchase...
SPY

The Kanye West Yeezy Gap Hoodie Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Again (Video)

Ye — or the artist formerly known as Kanye West — surprised fans with the release of a new music video, which debuted on ESPN during the NCAA Georgia vs. Alabama college football game late on January 10. The surprise drop also doubled as a promo for the restock of the Yeezy hoodie, a collaboration with Gap that was initially released in September 2021 and immediately sold out. The restocked hoodie is now available on Gap’s website in black and blue, but you have to be quick to catch it. The website appears to be having some issues with connectivity, but...
Business Insider

Kanye West recruited the designer behind Kim Kardashian's blacked-out Met Gala look for a new Yeezy Gap collection

Yeezy Gap is getting some help from the high-fashion designer behind Kim Kardashian's blacked-out Met Gala look. The brand announced Friday that fashion house Balenciaga will join forces with Kanye West, who recently changed his name to Ye, for a "new creative exploration within the Yeezy Gap universe." The collection, known as "Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga," will arrive in 2022, the brand announced.
MarketWatch

Kanye West partners with Balenciaga for Gap Yeezy collection

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has partnered with luxury label Balenciaga on a Yeezy collection that will be available at Gap Inc. . Few details are available about the line, called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. But the collection is expected in 2022, along with additional Yeezy launches. Ye's partnership has created excitement for Gap, but the retailer's most recent earnings report showed the company took a big hit from global supply chain disruptions. Gap stock has dropped 13.7% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 23.5% over the period.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line just got a whole lot fancier

Kanye West is expanding his sellout Yeezy Gap line by bringing on luxury fashion powerhouse brand Balenciaga. Gap announced Friday that the tieup, branded as "Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga," pairs Ye's creative vision with Balenciaga's creative director, Demna Gvasalia. Gvasalia is the 40-year-old Georgian designer who has been designing ready-to-wear clothing for Balenciaga for six years.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Launches Black Yeezy Gap Hoodie After Dropping New "DONDA" Video

We're a few months removed from the weeks-long release of DONDA but Kanye's still finding a way to tie in his fashion ventures into the album. Ye's first listening party in Atlanta found him rocking the red Yeezy Gap puffer jacket. Then in Chicago, he got his ex-wife Kim Kardashian rocking Balenciaga as she emerged onto Soldier Field after Ye set himself on fire. Last week, Kanye announced that Balenciaga will be engineering a future YZY GAP collaboration.
The Independent

Kanye West confirms new collaboration between Yeezy, Balenciaga and Gap

Kanye West has confirmed that a new fashion collaboration between his brand Yeezy, high street store Gap and high fashion brand Balenciaga is in the works.The rapper, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram to share an excerpt from a legal document that contained the details of the three fashion brands and their signatures.Text on the document listed a clause relating to the “collaboration agreement”, but the post did not have a caption.The project between West and Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga who goes by his first name, is officially called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.The collaboration...
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Kanye West – ‘Heaven And Hell’

Kanye West is hot on the promotional trail. Case in point, the GRAMMY-winner has unleashed his latest video. This time around, his song ‘Heaven And Hell’ is getting the music video treatment. The video features people in hooded sweaters and masks as they engaged in a battle at...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Leaks Contract To Announce Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga Collab

All of the rumors were true. The fashion world was hit with a lightning strike on Friday morning (January 7) when Kanye West announced the official collaboration between Yeezy, Gap, and Balenciaga. He made the announcement in unorthodox style (well, not for him) by leaking one page of the contract signed by himself, Balenciaga's Demna, and Gap's higher-ups.
Popculture

