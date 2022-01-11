New testing location options help relieve overburdened sites in Leon County

Just one week ago, Leon County testing sites saw lines spilling into the road.

On Monday, sites were much calmer, not only at Florida A&M University's COVID-19 testing site, but also a new addition to Leon County at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's Ghazvini Center.

Leon County's Director of the Office of Human Services & Community Partnerships Shington Lamy is in charge of monitoring county-run testing sites.

"There's been quite a demand," he said.

As the Omicron variant rapidly spreads, Leon County is working with Bond Community Health and Neighborhood Medical Center to host pop-up events.

"On our first weekend, we tested more than 500 people. [Sunday] was no different. There were long lines at our Northeast Library and Shadey Grove Church," said Lamy.

The Leon County Department of Health, Leon County, and NOMI Health's site is the third DOH site. It's the only walk-up site that doesn't require an appointment.

"In working with the health department, they made the assessment that they were regularly hitting capacity. so clearly there was a need," said Lamy.

Infection rates continue to increase week by week in Leon County. The positivity rate currently sits at 22.6%. The county reported 5,626 new cases, roughly 16,000 more than the week before.

On Monday, people at the FAMU site reported much shorter wait times than previously. Joshua Danni says it took him about 10 minutes to get tested.

The TMH site is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.