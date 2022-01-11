ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

New testing location options help relieve overburdened sites in Leon County

By Jada Williams
 7 days ago
Just one week ago, Leon County testing sites saw lines spilling into the road.

On Monday, sites were much calmer, not only at Florida A&M University's COVID-19 testing site, but also a new addition to Leon County at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's Ghazvini Center.

Leon County's Director of the Office of Human Services & Community Partnerships Shington Lamy is in charge of monitoring county-run testing sites.

"There's been quite a demand," he said.

As the Omicron variant rapidly spreads, Leon County is working with Bond Community Health and Neighborhood Medical Center to host pop-up events.

"On our first weekend, we tested more than 500 people. [Sunday] was no different. There were long lines at our Northeast Library and Shadey Grove Church," said Lamy.

The Leon County Department of Health, Leon County, and NOMI Health's site is the third DOH site. It's the only walk-up site that doesn't require an appointment.

"In working with the health department, they made the assessment that they were regularly hitting capacity. so clearly there was a need," said Lamy.

Infection rates continue to increase week by week in Leon County. The positivity rate currently sits at 22.6%. The county reported 5,626 new cases, roughly 16,000 more than the week before.

On Monday, people at the FAMU site reported much shorter wait times than previously. Joshua Danni says it took him about 10 minutes to get tested.

The TMH site is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WTXL ABC 27 News

First Lady Casey DeSantis announces free substance abuse curriculum for schools

Thursday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of a free substance abuse curriculum for schools in the form of a 'School Assemblies Toolkit' through Florida's The Facts. Your Future. campaign. This program directly engages youth in Florida to improve their understanding of the life-altering effects of drug abuse and empowers teens to reach their full potential.
WTXL ABC 27 News

Carrabelle City Hall closed temporarily until Jan. 18 due to illness

The City of Carrabelle announced Wednesday that they have closed their city hall temporarily until Jan. 18 due to illness. "We will monitor the situations and keep you informed if there are changes," the city wrote in a letter posted to Facebook. "Our top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our citizens, our local employees, all our families and our visitors."
CARRABELLE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Winn-Dixie offering COVID-19 booster shots for individuals ages 12 and older

A local supermarket chain is offering a COVID-19 booster shot to the public. Winn-Dixie announced in a news release, in accordance with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), which oversees Winn-Dixie stores, is administering Pfizer booster vaccines to individuals ages 12 and older five months after the completion of their primary series.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office accepting donations to help tornado impacted victims in Kentucky

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office along with the Crawfordville Women's Club are accepting donations to help victims of tornadoes that hit Kentucky last month. According to a post on the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Facebook page , anyone interested in making a monetary donation is asked to bring its donation to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office front lobby.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
