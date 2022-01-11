Family pleads for missing girl's safe return

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to not know where their child is or if they're OK. Ciera Milton is in that position.

The Eastpointe mother says she hasn't heard her child's voice in almost a week.

“Zion will return home safe and unharmed, God," a woman prayed.

There was a moment of prayer for Zion Foster’s safety and safe return moments before loved ones posted flyers on Detroit’s west side.

“All I want is for my 17-year-old baby to come home," Milton told 7 Action News.

She says she hasn’t seen or heard from her daughter since Tuesday night, Jan. 4 at their home in Eastpointe.

Milton says Zion got off work and asked if she could hang out with a cousin. Family shared a video with 7 Action News from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera they say shows the cousin's vehicle. He picked Zion up around 10:45 p.m. Two hours later, Milton says she received a text from Zion’s phone.

“And she said, 'I’m on my way home,' and I was like 'OK.' Twenty minutes later, I didn’t see my baby," Milton recalled.

The family says Zion’s cell phone tracking location was on and it last placed her in the area of Greenfield Road and James Couzens freeway near Vassar Street. That's the area where they say the cousin lives. Now, Zion’s phone goes straight to voicemail.

“She was just no where to be found," Milton said.

“The cousin still says today that they haven’t seen my baby. They started off saying they hadn’t seen my baby in three years. Then they changed it and said two years. Then they said they hadn’t see my baby since May, then they changed it again and said they hadn’t seen my baby since October," Milton explained.

7 Action News knocked on his door and no one answered. The family says the white car in the driveway with tinted windows and side marker lights is the same one from the surveillance footage.

Milton says she’s made several trips to the Eastpointe Police Department since Wednesday morning.

“So, Eastpointe said that it’s going to take 72 hours for them to assign a detective to the case," Milton recalled.

She says they’re handling the case since that’s where Zion was last seen, but she doesn’t feel they’re taking it seriously.

“The person that’s over it now specifically said, 'I’m going to be honest with you, we’re taking this as she’s a runaway,’" Milton said.

Zion's father has a plea to anyone who can help.

James Royster, Zion’s father, said: "Anybody, if you see this, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if you know anything, contact us. It is important. We are all we have.”

Zion is described as 5-foot-1 and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform. She has short blond, shoulder length hair and wasn't wearing a coat.

7 Action News reached out to Eastpointe police Thursday, Friday and again on Monday and are awaiting a call back.

If you have any information on Zion Foster’s whereabouts, call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.