WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Becky Lynch's Royal Rumble opponent determined in main event

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Royal Rumble fast approaching, Monday's episode of WWE Raw continued the build to one of the promotion's biggest annual events. That included a main event to determine who would challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women's championship. Doudrop was ultimately able to outlast Liv Morgan and Bianca...

www.cbssports.com

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley segments set for WWE Raw

Segments involving Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley have been announced for Monday's episode of Raw. Lynch will react to Doudrop becoming the next challenger for her Raw Women's Championship. Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match this past Monday to be confirmed as Lynch's Royal Rumble challenger.
WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
Doudrop And Becky Lynch Try To Coexist, Royal Rumble Championship Challengers Face Off On 1/17 Raw

With 12 nights to go before Royal Rumble, Raw adds two matches to the card that may impact the upcoming premium live event. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature Becky Lynch and Doudrop attempting to coexist before their Royal Rumble match for the WWE Raw Women's Title. Last week, Becky helped Doudrop secure a title match against her by making sure Bianca Belair did not pin Liv Morgan in a number one contender's Triple Threat. Now, they will face Bianca and Liv in tag team action 12 days away from Doudrop's first WWE Raw Women's Title shot outside of a live event.
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley responds to Brock Lesnar

Last Monday, WWE champion Brock Lesnar took the opportunity to fire a few stinging shots at Royal Rumble opponent Bobby Lashley. Included in Lesnar's tirade was that Lashley was little more than a "Brock Lesnar wannabe." On this week's edition of Raw, Lashley will issue a response to Lesnar. Lesnar...
SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
Jon Moxley’s Wrestling Return Confirmed

Jon Moxley has been laying low over the last few months focusing on himself while he takes time away from wrestling, but fans will be seeing the former AEW World Champion in action sooner rather than later. Mox will be returning to the ring next week during the Wrld On...
Vince McMahon – Mustafa Ali Argument Reportedly May Have Led To WWE Release Request

As noted earlier today, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to request his release from WWE. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
Archives: Cyborg On Ronda Rousey’s Loss: It’s Sad (2016)

The following story from six years ago is published in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives. Headline: Cyborg On Rousey’s Loss: It’s Sad, I Can’t Say Anything Bad About Her. After years of trash-talk, Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino seems to be developing a soft...
RUMOR KILLER: Former WWE Champion Not Returning For Royal Rumble

Not so fast. The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and that means we are going to be able to see some of the most important matches of the year in WWE. The show’s namesake matches are going to help set up this year’s WrestleMania 38 and the women’s field has some interesting entrants. One of them, in addition to a recent rumor, had some people speculating about something bigger, but it does not seem likely.
Video Of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

As seen in the Twitter post below, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger to his title at Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins, teased the fans when the cameras went off the air last night. As noted, the main event segment to last night’s WWE SmackDown included Rollins and Roman Reigns...
Doudrop Says “Boss-Man Was Very Pleased” With Recent WWE Match

In an appearance on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast, WWE star Doudrop talked about her recent series of matches against Bianca Belair on WWE RAW. In one particular instance, Doudrop noted that a match between her and Belair that was set for five minutes would instead be extended through three segments. Initially panicking over it, Doudrop realized that was exactly what she wanted, and went out there and impressed everyone, including WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon.
Update on Corey Graves' future

Corey Graves has chosen the path of commentary in WWE after he was forced to retire from the ring in 2014 due to various injuries, but now it seems that things are about to change for Carmella's boyfriend. Fightful Select in fact reported that he was at least partially authorized to participate in physical activities.
