Prairie View ends losing streak, beats Ark.-Pine Bluff 75-58

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Prairie View had a season-high 21 assists and snapped its season-opening 11-game losing streak, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-58 on Monday night. Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. led the Panthers with seven assists. D'Rell Roberts added four assists.

DeWayne Cox had 18 points for Prairie View (1-11, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 14 points.

Dequan Morris had 22 points for the Golden Lions (3-14, 1-3). Shawn Williams added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

