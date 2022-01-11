ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Raw Women's Title Match Set For Royal Rumble 2022

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big Time Becks is in for a big-time challenge. Becky Lynch just about handed the WWE Raw Women's Championship match at the Royal Rumble to Doudrop on Monday, January 10, when she's single-handedly stopped Bianca Belair from pinning Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Number One Contender Match. However, it was...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
Fightful

Doudrop And Becky Lynch Try To Coexist, Royal Rumble Championship Challengers Face Off On 1/17 Raw

With 12 nights to go before Royal Rumble, Raw adds two matches to the card that may impact the upcoming premium live event. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature Becky Lynch and Doudrop attempting to coexist before their Royal Rumble match for the WWE Raw Women's Title. Last week, Becky helped Doudrop secure a title match against her by making sure Bianca Belair did not pin Liv Morgan in a number one contender's Triple Threat. Now, they will face Bianca and Liv in tag team action 12 days away from Doudrop's first WWE Raw Women's Title shot outside of a live event.
WWE
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Adam Pearce
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Rumble#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe Raw Women#Big Time Becks#Triple Threat Match
Fightful

More on Samoa Joe's Second WWE NXT Release

The list of NXT cuts grew during the first week of January, as Fightful learned that Samoa Joe was released by WWE for the second straight year. An interesting note was that when WWE provided Fightful a statement on Wednesday, January 5, they told us that talent wouldn't be a part of those cuts. This paints a pretty clear picture that they saw Samoa Joe, Timothy Thatcher and Danny Burch all done in-ring.
WWE
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Viewership Sees Slight Decrease Following 1/14 Episode

Preliminary viewership for the January 14 episode of WWE SmackDown is in. According to Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.06 million viewers on January 14. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 2.16 million viewers. The first hour of last night's show drew 2.069 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.050 million viewers.
WWE
Fightful

Molly Belle: Serena Deeb: One Ring to Rule Them All

As the AEW women’s division continues to grow and evolve, one member of the roster has carved out a perfectly terrifying niche all her own. She stalks her prey with an unrivaled viciousness and hunger only quenched by pain and blood. Dedicated to showing the roster her proclivity for violence, Serena Deeb walks to the ring every match with a unique eye for weakness and as sharp a mind as may exist in the wrestling world today.
WWE
Fightful

Lio Rush Talks About His Relationship With Rocky Romero, Teaming With Him At NJPW New Beginning USA

Lio Rush talks about landing in NJPW STRONG and walking through “The Forbidden Door.”. Lio Rush decided to give professional wrestling another try after coming out of retirement in the latter half of 2021 and now, he is not only a featured character on AEW television but will also be a major portion of the upcoming NJPW Strong tour which starts 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Update On Kairi Sane's Contract And WWE

Kairi Sane's WWE deal is finally coming to an end in February, according to the Wrestling Observer. Fightful has learned more about her time with the company. Kairi's deal is set to expire in February, but WWE sources that we spoke to said that it's not a done deal that she'll depart the company, those most expect her to allow her contract to expire.
WWE
Fightful

Mustafa Ali Requests His Release From WWE

Mustafa Ali officially requests his release from WWE. Mustafa Ali came into WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic Tournament in 2016. In the years since then, Ali’s position on the card has fluctuated with major opportunities, such as pinning Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, coming his way as well as opportunities that did not amount to what he believed their potential could be, such as the RETRIBUTION faction.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Wrestlers Share Their Most Anticipated Video Games Of 2022

What games are some of your wrestlers looking forward to this year? Evil Uno finds out the answer. With the new year in full swing, a new slate of video games is now upon us. The gaming industry is as hot as it's ever been, and as a result, the demand for games and gaming content has never been higher. Evil Uno decided to go around the AEW locker room and find out what games some of the stars of Dynamite and Rampage are looking forward to in 2022.
WWE
Fightful

Petey Williams Signed Full-Time As WWE Producer

Things have went well for WWE producer Petey Williams. Williams has been with WWE on a trial basis for several months now, and we're told that he's passed that period and WWE finalized a deal with him to bring him on full-time as a producer. Those that we spoke to in the company say that a contract was recently offered, and was completed the first week of January. Several WWE Superstars that we've spoken to since he's come onboard spoke highly of his producing, and noted that they grew up watching his work. Williams had previous producer experience in IMPACT Wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

Details On The WWE Releases Of Timothy Thatcher, Road Dogg, More From NXT

A ton of shocking NXT personnel cuts came on Wednesday, January 5 with WWE telling Fightful "With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best." Unanimously, the talent and staff familiar with the PC, NXT, and NXT 2.0 have said this is directly to remove numerous Triple H hires, with the exception being Allison Danger. WWE officials we spoke with didn't deny this, and even said as much in their statement, in kinder terms.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Doesn't Believe 'Gory' Street Fight From AEW New Year's Smash Is Appealing To General Public

WWE believes AEW is running a very different business than them. Since AEW's inception in 2019, conversations have been had by fans and pundits alike comparing the upstart promotion with industry giants WWE. Though the general consensus from those within the industry has been positive, highlighting the benefits of competition, some jabs have been thrown. The most notable instance was Vince McMahon during the 2019 Q2 earning call saying that he hopes AEW doesn't continue with the "blood and guts," noting that he wasn't sure TNT would put up with that.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy