The signs of death are everywhere, if you look. For years, scientists have rung the alarm bell, warning that grave declines in animal biodiversity around the globe herald the onset of what will be Earth's sixth mass extinction. Despite the looming weight of evidence to suggest this grim phenomenon is unfolding all around us, not everybody agrees. "Drastically increased rates of species extinctions and declining abundances of many animal and plant populations are well documented, yet some deny that these phenomena amount to mass extinction," says bioscientist Robert Cowie from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. "This denial is based on a highly...

WILDLIFE ・ 1 HOUR AGO