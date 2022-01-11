ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

62K students, school staff in Los Angeles test positive for COVID-19

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N431K_0diCSHtJ00

Roughly 62,000 students and staff in the Los Angeles Unified School District have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the district's return to school on Tuesday.

As CNN reported, 414,000 test results have been recorded in the district, the nation's second largest. Of those tests, roughly 15 percent have tested positive.

This positivity rate is significantly below Los Angeles's overall positivity rate, which is currently at 22 percent.

"We're all systems go," school district spokesperson Shannon Haber told CNN. According to Haber, about 4,000 credentialed staff members are prepared to jump in to teach if needed.

All students in the district are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school this week.

In a welcome-back message for students, Superintendent Megan Reilly said, "There may be a few lines at the start of the school day and longer wait times for buses. I wanna express my appreciation for your continued patience and partnership. Keeping our schools is a top priority and we truly thank you for doing your part."

Last week, the school district handed out free, at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits for students in preparation for the return to classes. The return to classes comes as many districts across the U.S. have begun shutting down schools in light of the highly infectious COVID-19 omicron variant.

The Biden administration has placed its support behind in-person learning, pushing its "test to stay" policy for classrooms to reduce absences and quarantining among students.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
CBS News

Details emerge about suspected gunman in Texas synagogue hostage standoff

More details are emerging Monday about the suspected gunman responsible for the Texas synagogue hostage standoff on Saturday. The suspect, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, was killed after the FBI breached Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following an 11-hour standoff. The four people taken hostage all emerged unharmed. A law...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cnn
The Hill

The Hill

449K+
Followers
53K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy