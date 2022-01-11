ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Teton County Scholarship deadline this week

 7 days ago
The Teton County Scholarship Program application process closes on Friday at 5:00 pm. Students are encouraged to visit tetonscholarships.org to learn more and apply if they...

Jackson Hole Radio

MLK closures

The Town of Jackson and Teton County administrative offices will be closed on today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The regularly scheduled Town Council meetings that typically occur on the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month will be held tomorrow instead. Meanwhile, National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday in honor of the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Community Foundation of Jackson Hole welcome new leaders

There are some new faces at the helm of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole. Greg Gricus, Deirdre Griffith, and Daniela Peterson, have been chosen to help support the Foundation’s mission, “to improve lives through philanthropic leadership.”. At its December meeting, the board also elected its officers for...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County Schools require masks

Less than a week after saying masks would be optional at Teton County schools, the school board has made them mandatory. During their Regular meeting yesterday, the Board of Trustees voted to require masks for staff and students. The uptick in coronavirus infections in the valley prompted the policy change,...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming looks for input on school math and science

The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on the proposed Chapter 10 Rules, which include the proposed 2021 Science Performance Standards and the proposed 2021 Math Performance Standards. Performance standards are a subset of the content standards that all students are expected to learn and be assessed on and specify the degree of understanding for that particular standard.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Katharine Conover-Keller appointed to St John’s board

The St. John’s Health Board of Trustees appointed volunteer board advisor Katharine Conover-Keller as Trustee on January 10th, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Joe Albright in November. After twelve years of service, Albright announced he would leave his St. John’s Health role to focus on his work with the Teton County Health Department. Conover-Keller will serve through the next General Election in November.
POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County reminds to clear exits

As the weather has been warming, deposits of snow on rooftops are avalanching to the ground surrounding homes and businesses. Without proper attention, Teton County Fire Marshal Kathy Clay points out that those deposits of debris in front of doors can impede critical egress from the building in the event of an emergency.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Pinedale Christmas rescue

The town of Pinedale united late last month to make Christmas happen for a stranded family. It started when a Wyoming Highway Patrol officer came upon a broken-down vehicle on Highway 191 with a woman and two small children inside. The woman explained she had just relocated to Sublette County...
PINEDALE, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Town of Jackson deals with staffing shortages

As staff shortages continue to impact the nation, the Town of Jackson is not immune. Currently the Town’s Snowplow Street’s Division, which usually employs 11 people has only 8 staff members. Other Town staff including the Assistant Public Works Director, Streets Manager, Water Manager, Senior Water Utility Operator,...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

COVID booster recommendations updated in Wyoming

Recommendations involving vaccine booster doses have been updated as the COVID-19 Omicron variant quickly spread in Wyoming and across the nation. State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist says recent variant sequencing results combined with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates show the Omicron variant has quickly become the most common version causing new COVID-19 infections in the state.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Comments sought on Wyoming water quality

The Wyoming Water and Waste Advisory Board and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division have extended a public comment period for new Water Quality Rules. Additional information is located at deq.wyoming.gov/shwd/wwab/ under the “Upcoming Meetings” tab. Written comments may be submitted electronically at wq.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com/?id=Rbm3k.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

WYDOT offices to add hours

With the beginning of 2022, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services office in Thayne will adding additional days of service to better serve the people of northwest Wyoming. Starting January 3rd, the Thayne location will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm with a break...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

COVID cases up nearly 400% in Teton County

Teton County is experiencing a major increase in COVID-19 infections. From December 19, 2021, to December 25, 209 cases were reported among Teton County residents. This was a 386% increase in case numbers over the previous 7-day period and has overwhelmed the Teton County Health Department’s Case Investigation Team.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming Governor orders coal plant open

Governor Mark Gordon has signed a Temporary Emergency Suspension Order that allows Unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant to continue operating for at least 4 months and avert a New Year’s Day shutdown of the unit. More than eighteen months ago, Wyoming submitted a revised State Implementation...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Peck to head Library Foundation

Teton County Library Foundation has announced that Diana Peck will become the Executive Director, effective February first. Current Acting Executive Director, Maggie Schilling, will resume her role as the Assistant Director. Ms. Peck has more than 15 years’ experience in public relations, sales, and business/non-profit management. Her extensive experience...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Omicron virus detected near Jackson Hole

Omicron has come to a county next door to Teton County, Wyoming. Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the health district. The infected individual resides in Fremont County, which is the county that includes St. Anthony, Ashton and Island Park. The...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County wants to honor volunteer

The Teton County Commission is looking for nominations of volunteers from whom to select the volunteer board member of the year. They explain that the county depends on the time and talent of local citizens to serve as volunteer board members, who share their time, expertise, and insight to help inform the direction of operations and programs within the County.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Unemployment numbers for Wyoming released

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.1% in October to 3.7% in November. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased in each of the past five months and is lower than the current U.S. rate of 4.2% and much lower than its November 2020 level of 5.3%.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Town makes statement on rodeo grounds

The Town of Jackson has released a statement regarding discussions recently taking place about relocating the fair and rodeo grounds from their current location. In the statement, the town points out that the Fair Board has made a formal request to discuss the possibility of requesting SPET funding to relocate the fairgrounds, while a community group hosted a discussion last week focused on keeping the Rodeo grounds where it is.
JACKSON, WY
