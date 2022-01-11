King Soopers files charges against union for refusing to bargain

While King Soopers workers still plan to go on strike here in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, over the weekend King Soopers issued a statement requesting a new meeting with union leaders. On Saturday afternoon, the company sent a letter stating that they were very interested in trying to resolve differences between the union and the company as soon as possible. Union officials say the strike was called over claims of unfair labor, and union members say that King Soopers has been going around the union during negotiations and hiring non-union workers at higher wages. King Soopers has released statements saying they want to raise pay for union and non-union workers, and that they’re willing to use a federal mediator to help reach an agreement.

