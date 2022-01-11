ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

King Soopers files charges against union for refusing to bargain

KDVR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, King Soopers and City Market announced...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
lamarledger.com

King Soopers, union appear headed back to bargaining table after second day of strike

The union representing more than 8,000 King Soopers employees on strike across the metro area and the company appear headed back to the bargaining table. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 asked King Soopers negotiators to resume contract talks Friday. A spokeswoman for King Soopers, Colorado’s largest grocery store chain, said Thursday that the company is looking forward to returning to negotiations.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfair Labor Practice#City Market
progressivegrocer.com

King Soopers Workers in Colorado Strike, Union Rejects Sweetened Offer

King Soopers employees in Colorado who are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 union walked off the job the morning of Jan. 12, fulfilling their pledge to strike if negotiation terms were not met. The stores will remain open through the planned three-week work stoppage, company officials said.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KKTV

List of King Soopers stores in Colorado where employees are expected to strike on Wednesday as union denies latest offer

DENVER (KKTV) - As a planned strike by King Soopers workers at multiple stores across Colorado looms, it’s unclear how the strike will impact shoppers. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 has been in a back-and-forth battle with King Soopers over a number of issues. More than 50 percent of King Soopers employees, about 17,000 people, are part of the union. Tuesday evening, UFCW Local 7 confirmed with 11 News they had denied the latest offer from King Soopers.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

King Soopers strike looming

Pandemic staffing shortages along with strike staffing shortages are affecting customers as King Soopers employees prepare to walk out Wednesday. Talya Cunningham reports.
ADVOCACY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

King Soopers/City Market Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges against UFCW Local 7 for Failure to Meet and Negotiate in Good Faith

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, King Soopers and City Market filed unfair labor practice charges against UFCW Local 7 for refusing to bargain in good faith. Additionally, Local 7 today rejected mediation services to help aid in a peaceful resolution. The company remains committed to negotiating and reaching...
LABOR ISSUES
9NEWS

Before strike, King Soopers and union fight in court of public opinion

DENVER — This weekend, some television viewers saw a commercial for King Soopers much different than the usual. It didn’t include cartoons picking through colorful groceries or a song by Flo Rida. The ad instead featured a love note for the company’s associates, advertising the average hourly wage of $18.29.
DENVER, CO
progressivegrocer.com

Union Members at King Soopers Stores Plan Jan. 12 Strike

As 2022 begins, industry labor issues remain front and center. The latest case in point is a reported walk-off by workers at Kroger's King Soopers banner. Negotiations between company representatives and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 have stalled and members are prepared to go on strike on Jan. 12 at 5 a.m. MT at union stores in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.
CHICAGO, IL
kvor.com

King Soopers Tries to Negotiate

While King Soopers workers still plan to go on strike here in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, over the weekend King Soopers issued a statement requesting a new meeting with union leaders. On Saturday afternoon, the company sent a letter stating that they were very interested in trying to resolve differences between the union and the company as soon as possible. Union officials say the strike was called over claims of unfair labor, and union members say that King Soopers has been going around the union during negotiations and hiring non-union workers at higher wages. King Soopers has released statements saying they want to raise pay for union and non-union workers, and that they’re willing to use a federal mediator to help reach an agreement.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

King Soopers releases new offer to labor union with “unprecedented” benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The King Soopers grocery store chain, owned by Kroger, released a letter Saturday saying they drafted a new offer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 amidst labor disputes and planned strike. The letter said that King Soopers is prepared to offer it's workers "unprecedented economic benefits" as The post King Soopers releases new offer to labor union with “unprecedented” benefits appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy