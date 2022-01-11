ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Bob's Burgers: The Movie' Trailer Brings the Belcher Family to the Big Screen

By Samantha Coley
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Linda Belcher would say, it's a beautiful day for a burger! After what feels like 84 years, we finally got our first look at Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, the highly anticipated film based on the beloved animated FOX sitcom of the same name. Though we still have some time to...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Bob's Burgers Movie Synopsis Released Ahead of Trailer Debut

During Monday night's National Championship college football game, The Bob's Burgers Movie debuts its first trailer. Ahead of that debut, 20th Century Studios released the synopsis for the upcoming "animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series." The overview reveals that Bob and Linda will be dealing with problems at the restaurant that could ruin their summer. Meanwhile, Louise, Tina, and Gene try to solve a mystery afoot in town. All in all, it sounds like an episode of Bob's Burgers, but movie-sized. Fans can likely expect jokes, songs, and familiar Bob's Burgers sincerity. Here's the official synopsis:
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

20th Century Studios Drops New Trailer to ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

In the newest trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, a realistic hamburger patty flips in anticipation with the narrator asking, ‘are you ready’ there is iceberg lettuce clashing together with a juicy tomato and a crispy bun. Something beefy and juice, the narrator asks as another hamburger patty hits the sizzling grill. And then suddenly, Fan-favorite Linda Belcher is wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit, and Bob is asking “Linda,’ and she responds by saying, “it’s summer and sex sells, baby,” said Linda. Tina Belcher is horseback riding in the sunset with her crush Jimmy Pesto.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy Adventure

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

It's Movie Thyme! The Highly Anticipated 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Release Date and Official Trailer Are Finally HERE!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wain
Person
Dan Mintz
Person
Eugene Mirman
Person
Kevin Kline
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
Zach Galifianakis
IGN

The Bob's Burgers Movie - Official Trailer

Bob's Burgers is heading to the big screen in The Bob's Burgers Movie. The upcoming animated adventure sees a huge sinkhole blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers, ruining the Belchers' summer plans. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business going, the kids try to solve a mystery that could end up saving their family's restaurant. Featuring the voices of John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, H. Jon Benjamin, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain, The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022.
MOVIES
manofmany.com

Just When You Thought You Were Out, the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Trailer Pulls You Back In

After years of waiting, 20th Century Studios has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated Bob’s Burgers Movie. Unveiled during the National Championship college football game, the opening trailer for the full-length feature film takes fans back to where it all began, the beleaguered burger shop helmed by the world’s least enthusiastic chef. But there’s more here than just that standard family hijinks.
MOVIES
Collider

'Bob's Burgers: The Movie' Synopsis Sounds Like a Perfect Belcher Adventure, First Look Coming Tomorrow

Jon Schroeder, writer and producer on the Fox animated hit Bob's Burgers, has revealed that a first look at the film will premiere with Monday night's college football matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Additionally, we've got our official synopsis for the film. Bob's Burgers: The Movie has been in development since 2017, with several disruptions and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic impeding its release. A release date of May 27, 2022 was announced back in September, perfectly aligning with one of the grill's favorite holidays, Memorial Day.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Hamburger#Fox#Belchers#Wonder Warf
Collider

7 '90s Shows That Should Be Rebooted

The ‘90s was a great decade for sitcoms. So many iconic shows were released during this time, from Friends to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now that we’re two decades removed from the 90s, a reasonable time has passed that some of those great sitcoms can be remade for a 2022 audience. We’re already seeing Hollywood push the reboot button on some of these iconic shows.
TV SERIES
Collider

Watch the Opening Scene From Mamoru Hosoda's 'Belle' and Listen to the English Dubbed Soundtrack

After sweeping the critics off of their feet during its world debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Belle is finally getting its North American theatrical and IMAX release this week. To celebrate the occasion, the film’s distributor, GKIDS, has released the film’s opening scene. The full feature will be available in both its original Japanese language as well as an all-new English dubbed version when it hits select IMAX theaters on January 12 followed by a theatrical release on January 14.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Santa Clause' Limited Series Coming to Disney+ With Tim Allen Returning

Disney has announced that its popular holiday franchise The Santa Clause will be returning as a limited series on Disney+. To make the news even sweeter, it seems that the original Scott Calvin/Santa Claus will be returning as well. Not only is Tim Allen returning as jolly St. Nick, but he will also be producing the project.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Munsters' Reboot Confirms Catherine Schell's Casting with New Image

Rob Zombie has rarely shied away from the chance to show fans set images from his upcoming reboot of The Munsters. Since production began, the director has been consistently sharing set photos on Instagram of different cast members, sets and props. In his newest update, Zombie confirms actress Catherine Schell as part of the cast and reveals a first look of her character Zoya Krupp.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
ORLANDO, FL
countryliving.com

'1883' Fans Have A Lot Feelings After Learning That Rita Wilson Is Joining the Show

Just when we think cast of 1883 couldn't get any more impressive, another a-list star is added to the show!. The Yellowstone prequel, which tells the origin story of the Dutton family as they travel West, already features an eye-popping list of familiar faces, from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton to Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan and Billy Bob Thornton as Marshal Jim Courtright. Even Oscar winner Tom Hanks made an appearance, with an episode 2 cameo as U.S. Civil War General George Meade. And now, it looks like Tom's wife, Rita Wilson, will be joining in the fun!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy