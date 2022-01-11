101 New Ways Telcos Are Creating Value

Two words best summarize the 2021 mobile market: It’s complicated. One of the trends driving the market right now - a prolonged global pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on supply chains around the world - shows little sign of abating. TrendForce reported that Apple faces significant component shortages, including 4G SoCs, low-end 5G SoCs and display panel driver ICs. Between a lack of smartphone components and delays in getting goods from shipping containers into trucks and to destinations across the country, we could see impacts on the mobile market well into 2023.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO