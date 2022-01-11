101 New Ways Telcos Are Creating Value

Xiaomi has published a new set of proposed global standards to support and reassure consumers about the security of their data while using IoT products. The guideline entitled "Cyber Security Baseline for Consumer Internet of Things Device Version 2.0" aims to protect security and user privacy with a comprehensive set of requirements covering guidelines from device hardware, device software to device communication. It also states the requirements on data security and privacy, which include communication security, authentication and access control, secure boot, data deletion, etc. It is a security baseline that all Xiaomi smart devices should follow.
Comments / 0