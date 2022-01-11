ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brown, Tatum carry Celtics over Pacers 101-98 in OT

By Associated Press, Ken Powtak
FOX59
FOX59
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1113_0diCRCRT00

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum had 24, carrying the Boston Celtics to a 101-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in the first of a home-and-home series between the teams.

Robert Williams III had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, including a key block in OT. The Celtics won for the fourth time in six games.

Torrey Craig led the Pacers with 19 points and Lance Stephenson scored 14 but missed a potential tying 3-pointer late in OT. Indiana has lost seven of eight.

Pacers scoring leader Domantas Sabonis was held to 11 points but had 23 rebounds after scoring a career-best 42 points in his last game. He finished with a triple-double, adding 10 assists.

Brown’s one-handed shot from the lane gave Boston a 93-91 edge with 2 ½ minutes left in OT.

After Robert Williams blocked Oshae Brissett’s shot, Grant Williams nailed a 3 from the right corner for his first basket of the night.

The Pacers cut it to 98-95 and Stephenson’s 3 rimmed out with just under 10 seconds to play.

With Indiana trailing 101-98 after Tatum’s two free throws with 2.5 seconds left, Robert Williams stole Indiana’s long desperation pass from its own baseline and the horn sounded.

Brown recorded his first career triple-double in the Celtics’ last game, a win over the Knicks on Saturday.

Tatum’s fadaway jumper on the left baseline tied it at 89 with 1.8 seconds left in regulation.

Holiday’s contested jumper from right in front of Boston’s bench bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded, sending it to OT.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Sabonis entered the final quarter with just four points after his big game in a victory over Utah and missed two easy looks off offensive rebounds on the same possession midway into the third quarter. He also went to the floor after getting hit in the face trying to go up for a shot with no call. … They missed 18 of their initial 22 from 3-point range. … They had only 60 points after three quarters.

Celtics: Robert Williams had a couple of crowd-pleasing put-back jams in what was a relatively uneventful first half. … Guard Payton Pritchard remains in the league’s health and safety protocol.

EASY TO FIND

Tatum wore sneakers that were florescent orange, which easily stood out with most of his teammates wearing white or black.

NO HURRY

Stephenson slowly dribbled the ball up the floor without any defensive pressure and was called for an eight-second violation in the third quarter.

PACERS IN AND OUT

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his ninth straight game with a sore right Achilles tendon and guard Chris Duarte was sidelined due to personal reasons, but Craig returned after missing the last two games with right groin soreness. … Justin Anderson, Goga Bitadze, Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren are all in COVID-19 protocol.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again in Indiana on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Booker, Ayton help NBA-leading Suns beat Pacers, 112-94

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 112-94 on Friday night. Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assist for Phoenix, and Cam Payne had 11 points and five assists. The Suns finished the first half of […]
NBA
FOX59

No. 14 Villanova hits 12 3s in 82-42 romp over Butler

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead No. 14 Villanova to its sixth straight win, 82-42 over Butler on Sunday. The Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) are rolling again since dropping their conference opener and never let Butler get comfortable at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX59

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to rare road win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and Indiana defeated Nebraska 78-71 on Monday night, a rare road win for the Hoosiers. The win was the first on the road for the Hoosiers, who had lost their first four road games this season and eight […]
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls — playing without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball — lose their 3rd straight after a buzzer-beater falls short in a 114-112 loss to Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan seemed poised for another miracle with the final handful of seconds ticking off the clock in Boston on Saturday night. DeRozan already had scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead a short-handed Chicago Bulls team within punching distance of the Celtics. He already had dished a pass to Nikola Vučević for a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead, then launched himself inside ...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA
Boston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Udoka asks Tatum, Brown to think differently about offense

As evidenced by the swings in the games of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from game to game — witness their fluctuations from the two-game Indiana series to combining for 12 turnovers against Philadelphia Friday night — all’s not always smooth in adapting to how Ime Udoka wants his offense to function.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goga Bitadze
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Lance Stephenson
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Boston Celtics#The Indiana Pacers#Knicks
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

FOX59

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy