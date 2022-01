Spider-Man: No Way Home is a bona fide hit of epic proportions. The results are staggering, especially considering the uptick in COVID-19 and the rapid spread of the omnicron variant. It had the third biggest opening ever with $600.8 million globally without opening in China; it landed the second biggest Monday ever with $37.1 million; it made up more than 90% of the box office income over its first weekend; it received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and fans; it was the first $1 billion global film since 2019; it is now the first release of the pandemic era to cross $300 million domestically. It is, in short, a cultural moment, and it’s going to save cinema, or at least it did for me.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO