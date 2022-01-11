ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tiger James Wiseman has his number retired at East High School

By Mike Ceide
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS – “Retiring No. 32 basketball jersey, James Wiseman!”

It was a packed house at 3206 Poplar Avenue. Hundreds came to see James Wiseman’s return to East High School, where his number 32 jersey was retired.

“It was crazy, it reminded me of the games when I use to play here, so just fun and exciting,” Wiseman said.  “Everything about it is great.”

“This is a special day for a special young man, who worked his tail off in the classroom, on the court,” said East High coach Jevonte Holmes.

Murphy tabbed for College Football Hall of Fame

January 10, 2022 was also declared James Wiseman Day by theCity of Memphis and Shelby County, a place that holds a special place in his heart.

“Just being here, being recruited by Memphis, just being here playing for Coach Penny, developing me and me just working hard every day, it means a lot,” Wiseman said.

Wiseman didn’t celebrate this day alone.  He was joined by not only his former East and U of M  teammates, but also his current family .. the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors take on the Grizzlies Tuesday night at FedExForum.

“It’s going to be crazy because it’s going to remind me of game playing at Memphis,” added Wiseman.

“Just like the fan base and everything about it. I mean, I wish I could play but it’s all good. I’ll be back on the court soon.”

