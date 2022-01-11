ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

PM orders officials to look at cutting Covid isolation period to five days

INS News
 11 days ago

Scientists urge caution as Boris Johnson launches review led by Cabinet Office. Boris Johnson has ordered officials to examine...

insnews.org

The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM’s study into Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge cost taxpayers £900,000

Nearly £900,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a study commissioned by Boris Johnson which found it would be too expensive to build a bridge or tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland The Department for Transport (DfT) said the research into the feasibility of a fixed link cost £896,681.Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy led the investigation, which found that a bridge would cost £335 billion, while a tunnel would require a budget of around £209 billion.His report concluded that the project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.In addition to the huge...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

England to cut minimum COVID self-isolation to five days

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The minimum COVID-19 self-isolation period in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday, a move that could reduce staffing disruption in businesses and infrastructure. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid to hold press conference to discuss changes to Covid restrictions

Health secretary Sajid Javid is to hold a press conference at Downing Street at 5pm today to discuss changes to Covid regulations in England, No 10 has announced.Mr Javid will face questioning shortly after Boris Johnson’s announcement that Plan B restrictions will be lifted at midnight on Wednesday evening next week, removing all requirements for Covid passes in sports and entertainment events and face-coverings in public places.Work from home guidance is lifted immediately and people are no longer encouraged to work remotely if possible.A meeting of Cabinet agreed this morning that the Plan B rules on Covid passes and...
EDUCATION
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Omicron in retreat but Covid not over yet, says Sajid Javid as he scraps precautions

The Omicron variant of "in retreat" but the Covid-19 pandemic is "not over yet", Sajid Javid has said.The health secretary was speaking on Wednesday evening as he confirmed that the government would be scrapping its 'Plan B' regulations.Masks will no longer be mandatory in shops or on public transport and vaccine passes will not be required for mass events. But restrictions on travel and a requirement to self-isolate will remain for now.Boris Johnson earlier in the day announced the changes to MPs in the House of Commons."This plan has worked and the data shows that Omicron is in retreat," Mr...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dropping Plan B will not ease pressure on NHS, nurses warn

Nursing leaders have hit back at Boris Johnson after he announced that Plan B measures across England will be scrapped.Pat Cullen, the Royal College of Nursing’s chief executive, said the country could not rely on vaccines alone and the pressure on health services was unrelenting.She said: “The Prime Minister’s decision to loosen the restrictions may have relieved the pressure from his backbenchers but will do nothing to relieve the pressure on the NHS “We can’t rely on the vaccine alone when the situation is still so precariously balanced.The Government will regret sending the wrong signal to the public for political expediencyPat Cullen, RCN“Time will tell whether dropping other measures when the pressure on health and social care services remains unrelenting was wise – particularly when thousands of unvaccinated nursing staff are facing the sack.“Ministers should adopt a cautious approach. The Government will regret sending the wrong signal to the public for political expediency.“With so many Covid-19 patients still in hospital, it would be very premature to conclude this wave is over. That is not what our members are telling us.”
WORLD
The Independent

UK government U-turns on ‘double jobbing’ for Northern Ireland politicians

The UK government is to drop controversial plans to reintroduce "double jobbing" for Northern Irish MPs, following an outcry.Ministers had been planning to change the rules to let MPs also sit as MLAs without the need to step down from their seats. But the move was opposed by all of the main parties in Northern Ireland except the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).Critics of the change pointed out that the change would allow DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to stand for the assembly while remaining MP for Lagan Valley.This would avoid a potentially difficult by-election for Sir Jeffrey's party, which has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: David Davis, the prime minister’s Brexiteer chum, delivers a killer blow

There’s no rule that says a prime minister has to resign for knowingly misleading a news reporter in a broadcast clip. However, Boris Johnson evidently felt that he could not repeat the risible garbage he had told Sky News on Tuesday at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.On Tuesday, he had spent almost 20 full minutes saying, with as much sincerity as he could conjure, that nobody had told him the party happening in his garden – which he attended for 25 minutes – was against the Covid regulations.This has already been laughed at, many times over, and there is...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s brand ‘permanently damaged’ by No 10 party row, Tory peer says

Boris Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged” by the No 10 parties row, a Tory peer has said, after a destablising week for the prime minister.Speaking to The Independent, Lord Hayward said that while it was “not impossible” for the prime minister to win a second majority at the ballot box for the Conservatives, it now appeared “unlikely”.The elections guru suggested that Mr Johnson could still reap the electoral rewards from a “vaccine bounce 2.0”, however, with the booster campaign continuing and Covid restrictions being eased across England.His comments came as the senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told The Independent...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Boris Johnson spent nearly £1 million looking at whether bridge to Northern Ireland was feasible

The government spend nearly £1m assessing whether Boris Johnson’s idea of a bridge or tunnel across the Irish Sea was viable, it has emerged.The Department for Transport confirmed on Thursday that the feasibility study for the “fixed link” cost a total of £896,608.67.It also spent a further £1.1m on its concurrent “union connectivity review”, which reported in November.The feasibility study found that the benefits of a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland was not worth the £335bn price tax, or £209bn for a tunnel.One extra difficulty with the proposals was the presence of a Second World War munitions dump across...
POLITICS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS

