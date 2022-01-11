Extreme cold to grip Northeast, Midwest this week

(NEXSTAR) – Bone-chilling cold is set to move into parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week, with schools in some areas already canceling classes.

On Sunday, two days before the expected arctic blast, twelve states across the northern tier of the country already had either wind chill warnings, watches and/or advisories in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

The New England states are bracing for extreme cold that is already closing some schools and threatening the power grid this week.

Boston, the state’s largest public school district, announced Monday that schools will not open on Tuesday because of expected extremely cold temperatures. National Weather Service forecasters say the high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8.

A Maine power company is also advising customers take steps in advance of the temperature drop.

A chilly day Monday in Rhode Island will make way for brutal cold Tuesday as the arctic front knocks the wind chill temperature down as low as 0 to -10 in the morning. Tuesday night will be even colder with temperatures finally climbing above freezing on Wednesday.

Western and central New York could see dangerous, near-whiteout conditions from a band of lake effect snow Monday that will clear up around Midnight.

The deep freeze is also expected to affect states in the Midwest.

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama will happen Monday in Indianapolis, where the temperature was expected to be roughly 25 degrees colder than it was on Sunday. The high for Monday is projected to only reach the teens, with single digits at kickoff time.

In Ohio, residents braced for single-digit temperatures Monday morning with highs topping out in the mid-20s.

The cold will be felt as far south as Tennessee, where officials announced Sunday they would be opening warming centers to help people through below-freezing overnight cold .

For those who need to go outside during the extreme cold, Ready.gov recommends wearing at least three insulating layers on your torso , an outer layer to fight the wind, waterproof boots, at least two layers on your legs, a face mask, gloves and a hat.

Signs of frostbite include numbness and white or grayish-skin that feels firm or waxy. Treatment includes soaking in warm water or applying body heat, but using a heating pad or massaging is not recommended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

