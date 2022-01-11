ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Boom times: Arizona expects faster economic growth despite water shortage and other woes

fox10phoenix.com
 7 days ago

Over 700,000 new jobs may be created in Arizona by...

www.fox10phoenix.com

dcvelocity.com

Consumer expectations remain high despite delays, shortages, and higher prices

Consumer expectations remain high despite supply chain delays, product shortages, and rising costs, leaving retailers focused more than ever on creating a seamless shopping and delivery experience, according to research from technology firm SOTI, released Monday. SOTI, which provides mobile and IoT device management solutions to a wide range of businesses, published the research findings in its From Clicks to Ships: Navigating the Global Supply Chain Crisis 2022 report. The research aimed to reveal how consumer behaviors are changing due to the pandemic, increased inflation rates, and supply chain problems. The company surveyed 10,000 consumers in eight countries, including the United States. Global economic concerns continue to pinch consumers worldwide. Among the report’s findings, more than half (52%) of U.S. consumers said items have become more expensive, and almost two thirds of shoppers (61%) said that one or more items they need are no longer available for immediate purchase. This has pushed consumers to settle for alternative products or turn to a different retailer to find items in stock, according to the report. The research also found that pandemic-induced consumer buying practices are here to stay, with nearly three-quarters of respondents saying they will continue to buy online, with purchases either delivered or picked up in store. When it comes to online buying in 2022, the research found that: 57% of respondents are less likely to order an item that requires shipping from overseas than a year ago; 56% find shipping time the most frustrating aspect of ordering online; 49% expect same-day in-store pickup for any item they order online; 42% say they will look elsewhere if delivery or pickup of an item is more than two days; 42% say they are buying more online and having purchases delivered directly to them. The trends place a growing emphasis on the need for supply chain agility and a seamless customer experience, according to SOTI. “Retailers need to find a way to accelerate innovation and implement technology to communicate with consumers and partners, while also taking into consideration the fact that we’re still very much in a state of flux,” Shash Anand, vice president of product strategy at SOTI, said in a statement announcing the research. “This places a premium on the need for flexibility and scalability.” Transparency and visibility are key as well. Nearly 70% of respondents said they expect to know where their order is within the delivery process at all times, and 64% said they are likely to do repeat business with brands that can deliver goods the fastest. Nearly 50% said they’d be more likely to do business with retailers that offer multiple return points, the research also found. Consumers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, and Australia participated in the report.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Despite Lower Than Expected December Jobs Report, Some Positive Economic Signs

According to the Labor Department December report, the U.S added 199,000 jobs as opposed to the more than 400,000 that had been expected. William M. Rodgers III, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equality at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, joined Cheddar's Baker Machado to talk about the state of the economy and noted that, despite the miss, the drop-off in the unemployment rate signaled to him that the economy is moving in the right direction. "There was an upward revision of about 100,000, a little more than 100,000, for the months of October and November, so, again, I'm not as worried or looking at this as negative as you all are," Rodgers added. He also noted the next three months would likely see slower growth due to the winter but stated that it would remain in a positive direction.
ECONOMY
ABC 4

Staff Shortages & Supply Chain Woes Hit Utah Schools

Throughout the pandemic, Staff shortages and supply chain disruptions have hindered different types of businesses across the county. Those same issues are now affecting how Utah schools feed their students. Here's how one school district is working through it.
UTAH STATE
Wyoming News

Tax Foundation: Taxation plays direct, indirect role in 2021 population shift

(The Center Square) – As more Americans move to lower-taxed Republican-led states, a new report by the Tax Foundation indicates that taxation levels play a direct and indirect role as factors contributing to migration patterns. Taxes often “play an indirect role by contributing to a broadly favorable economic environment. And sometimes, of course, they play little or no role,” Jared Walczak, a vice president at the Tax Foundation, writes in an analysis of 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data and inbound and outbound migration data published...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

China’s birth rate drops to six-decade low while economic growth slows

China’s birth rate in 2021 dropped to its lowest level in six decades, indicating young people’s reluctance to have children despite a government drive to increase population growth. The National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday that 10.62 million babies were born in 2021, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people. While death rates in the same period were at 7.18 per thousand, leaving a natural growth rate at 0.034 per cent.The new rate marked a decline from around 12 million new births in 2020 at a rate of 8.52 per every thousand people.The birth rate is the lowest in...
BUSINESS
fox10phoenix.com

As Phoenix hospitals fill up amid new COVID surge, doctor says people with mild cases can be treated at home

PHOENIX - Full hospitals, overwhelmed emergency rooms, and urgent care clinics turning away customers ae all part of the latest COVID-19 surge across the country. The issue is that people are coming in with serious symptoms and having a hard time being seen because the ER is so overcrowded. According to some health experts, some of the people in the ER could easily be treated at home.
PHOENIX, AZ
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Experts Reveal Why 2022 Payments Can Be Bad

As the pandemic continues, many Americans are getting worried if a fourth stimulus check would be approved. Experts explained that another round of direct Economic Impact Payment seems highly unlikely at this point. As reported by Go Banking Rates, experts believe that a fourth stimulus check would not arrive this...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than workers, a study from leading economists finds. The study from authors including famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology economics professor David Autor, as well as several Federal Reserve economists,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Spare Change: Half-Cent Coins Hiding Among Your Pennies Could Be Worth Thousands

Could we have some secret wealth hiding among our spare change? We have all heard the stories of people finding a rare coin in circulation – ones worth a lot of money. These unique and valuable coins can often hide in plain sight, looking similar to other coins that are worth quite a bit less. One of these mints includes some half-cents pieces. These rare coins can easily disguise themselves as simple pennies…but they are worth a whole lot more than one cent!
LIFESTYLE
Medical Daily

Omicron: Viral Load Can Be At Its Highest At Day Five So Cutting Isolation Period Doesn’t Make Sense

Before omicron, people in the UK with COVID symptoms or a positive test had to self-isolate for ten days. But when the new variant of concern arrived, the government changed the self-isolation period to seven days. On the other side of the Atlantic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that given what is known about the omicron variant, they are changing the self-isolation period to five days.
SCIENCE

