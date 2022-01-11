Dakota County Jail expansion sees light, commissioners hire construction manager

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Advocates for the Dakota County Jail might be feeling a little relieved after Monday night’s meeting.

Dakota County Commissioners voted to hire a construction manager for the jail expansion to get a better idea of the total cost.

The action does not mean the construction project is imminent, board members can still decide to back out on the project after reviewing the numbers.

County Commissioner Bob Giese said he believes the vote is a positive step in moving forward.

“What the vote tonight did was, I think with two more positive votes from the board, that really gives a strong indication that the board is willing to move forward in with what it takes to get it done,” said Giese.

The board heard public comment Monday, and for a brief moment, debated on whether or not to leave it to a public vote. Those in attendance strongly rejected that proposal.

The next meeting is set for January 18.

