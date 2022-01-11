ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Elliott Fry: Shifts back to practice squad

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Fry reverted to the Bengals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Field Goals#Practice Squad#American Football
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Loss

If there were to be a Cowboys team to make a deep playoff run, many thought this would be the one. On Monday, star running back Ezekiel Elliott opened up about the team’s disappointment following the 23-17 Wild Card loss. “Yeah, it’s disappointing. This is the best team I’ve...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy