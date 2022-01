The women's indoor track and field team kicked off its 2022 season by hosting the Middlebury Winter Classic on Saturday at Virtue Field House. The Panthers finished second with 115 points, while the University of Vermont (UVM) won the meet with 161 points. Middlebury will continue its run of three straight home meets next Saturday when it hosts the Middlebury Winterfell starting at 11:00 a.m. at Virtue Field House.

