For first time in history, Red Cross declares blood crisis

The family of British woman living in Tonga say she is missing following the tsunami which hit the country on Saturday.Angela Glover was at her home with her husband, James, and their dogs when the tsunami triggered by volcanic eruption hit their house in the low-lying Veitongo area.Mr Glover was able to hold on to a tree as waves as high as 4 foot (1.2 metres) hit their home. Ms Glover however, was swept away by the water, her family and friends said.“The tsunami hit around 5.30pm local time, I believe,” her brother, Nick Eleini told The Guardian. “Angela...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO