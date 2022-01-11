For first time in history, Red Cross declares blood crisis

A Canadian doctor helped a woman deliver a baby 35,000 feet in the air last month during an overnight flight from Doha, Qatar, to Entebbe, Uganda, according to a report on Saturday. On the plane on 5 December, the Qatar Airways staff asked if there was a doctor on board.Dr Aisha Khatib — who was travelling for work and medical training — thought someone on the plane was having a heart attack.In an interview with the BBC, Dr Khatib was quoted as saying: “I see a crowd of people gathered around the patient.”Dr Khatib found that a 25-year-old unidentified...
Comments / 0