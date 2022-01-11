ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pellston, MI

Pellston Elementary Students Show Appreciation for Local Police

By Kevin Hodge
 7 days ago
With Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Sunday, Pellston Elementary students showed their thanks to some police officers on Monday.

Harbor Springs P.D. and the tribal police arrived to find the students ready to give them some donuts and drawings they made.

In return, the officers spoke with them about how they do their jobs and allowed them to check out their cars.

The visit gave the young students, including Brooks Young, a better understanding of the critical role the police play in their community.

“They fight crimes so if someone is doing something bad then they’ll talk to them and if they did something bad they would take them to jail and if they did something not that bad then they’ll give them a ticket,” said Young.

Despite the cold temperatures, the police taking the time to see the kids left them excited for the rest of the day.

