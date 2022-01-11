ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

100-foot-long mural being painted in downtown Panama City

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 7 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A local artist has begun one of the largest, if not the largest, murals in the Downtown Panama City area.

Heather Clements has painted several murals around the area, but at 100 feet, she said this one at Aaron Rich Marketing is her largest yet.

New mural in downtown Panama City

Clements and Rich spent several months planning this mural. On Monday night, she projected the portrait on the side of the building, located near the corner of 9th Street and Harrison Avenue.

The painting is of a woman with magnolia buds and branches coming out of her hands.

Mural project expanding to Lynn Haven

Clements said the woman resembles a beacon of hope, signifying regrowth after several hard years.

“It’s phenomenal. It’s a dream come true. It’s bigger than I ever thought I’d make a piece of art,” Clements said. “It’s humbling and to have the community’s support behind this, I just have no words.”

She expects to complete the project in the next three to four weeks.

