ARLINGTON, Texas -- 49ers star Deebo Samuel isn’t shy about much on the field and that includes asking for the ball. In the third quarter of the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the versatile wide receiver asked Kyle Shanahan for the ball and paid back the favor with a touchdown run. It was quite a series of plays for the team, who at the time, was leading 16-7.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO