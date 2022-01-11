ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Oldest living World War II veteran in Weirton is honored by the city

By Rebecca Little
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104dUw_0diCNGXr00

WEIRTON,W.Va- (WTRF) World War II Veteran Paul Christian of Weirton was the recipient of the mayor’s proclamation for his service in the United States Army Air Corps.

On Monday night Christian, who is Weirton’s oldest living veteran at 97 years old, was given the proclamation during the city council meeting.

Christian served for three years as a link trainer operator in the Army Air Corps and says he is thrilled to receive this honor from the city.

“When it comes to your turn you’ve got to step up like so many people stepped up before me in my generation. So your turn comes, you stand and do your job.”

Paul Christian, Oldest living WW II Veteran living in Weirton

Christian served a total of three years and during his time he was stationed in Central Burma.

He received a total of five different distinguished awards.

The World War Two Victory Ribbon and Good Conduct Medals are among his achievements.

Christian will turn 98 in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Around 100 people join forces for the annual Interfaith March for Peace and Justice

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The great Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”  Sunday in Wheeling, around one hundred community members of all ages joined together and marched through town. The annual Interfaith March for Peace and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia kids reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King’s philosophy

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s yearly celebration of our country’s most famous civil rights leader reaches far beyond the Friendly City’s boundaries—they make sure to include talented kids from across the Mountain State. The YWCA fielded submissions for the 2022 Project on Racism late last year, asking kindergarten through 12th graders to submit music, an […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
City
War, WV
Weirton, WV
Sports
Weirton, WV
Government
WTRF- 7News

Operation Valentine hopes to bring a smile to troops and veterans

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Operation Valentine is back for its 10th year! Chambers James Funeral Home collects Valentines from schools, churches, or anyone who wants to participate to send to veterans and active duty military soldiers. For those serving overseas, mail call still remains one of the highlights of their day so to receive […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to get massive computer chip factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jersey Township trustee Ben Pieper confirmed to NBC4 Thursday afternoon that a nearly 3,200-acre area northeast of Columbus in Licking County will become a massive computer chip factory. The development had been the subject of media reports this week, with Cleveland.com reporting Thursday that sources said Intel is the company behind […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

4 young manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio for treatment

SeaWorld Orlando transferred four manatee calves to an Ohio aquarium for rehabilitation, freeing space to treat more of the threatened sea mammals that have been dying in Florida at an alarming rate. SeaWorld said DHL Express transported the manatees from its rescue and rehabilitation center to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Saturday. DHL donated […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Boat with duck hunters overturns in Ohio; 1 dead, 1 hurt

Authorities say a boat carrying four people on a duck hunting trip capsized on an Ohio creek over the weekend, leaving one person dead and another injured. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after the boat started taking on water on the west side of […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ww Ii#The Army Air Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Famous West Virginia singer plans residency at The Greenbrier

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– One famous singer from Southern West Virginia is ready for a residency at The Greenbrier. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr from Logan County, is continuing to make a name for himself. Murphy is a winner of America’s Got Talent and recently acquired a residency at The Greenbrier. He will be performing all January […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police arrest Georgia fugitive from justice

A man from Georgia was arrested by police in West Virginia as a Fugitive from Justice. Police in Milton, West Virginia say during a traffic stop Kenneth Cart of Kingston, GA got out of the vehicle as a passenger and ran from police. Police say they were able to catch up to Cart and tazed […]
MILTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman faces additional charges after Jan 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – A federal grand jury has charged 11 people affiliated with the Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy and other charges after the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Nine of those charged were already facing previous charges for the event, including one woman from Woodstock, Ohio. Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Worker dies at Ohio County mine

(WTRF) – A contractor has died after a fall at the Ohio County mine. Name of coal miner killed in Marshall County accident released; Gov. Justice issues statement Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell says the department received the call at 11:30 on Friday morning. Chief Longwell explains that a man was an outside contractor from […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Capito reacts to historic Nucor investment, “A great day for working West Virginians”

W.Va. (WTRF) – Reactions continue to pour in following Wednesday’s announcement that Nucor Corporation selected Mason County, West Virginia to be the site of a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill. Largest steel producer in the US to possibly pave the way for economic opportunities locally, but how? The investment will reportedly exceed $2.7 billion, which would […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

A newly released mystery-thriller novel features New Martinsville

NEW MARTINSVILLE W.Va. — (WTRF) Do you like a good mystery or thriller? How about one based in your hometown? A young local author has just released her first book. It’s called “The Pen Pal” and it’s based in small-town New Martinsville, West Virginia.   The author, Storm Young, says she moved to New Martinsville while in high school and the sense of community inspired her to incorporate it in her first novel.   Young says the […]
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia orders all flags at half staff Thursday

West Virginia Governor has ordered all flags to be flown at half staff in West Virginia on Thursday. Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with the presidential proclamation that all flags throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in commemoration of the distinguished life and […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy