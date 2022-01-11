Garry Vitti Said Michael Jordan Faced Weak Competition During His Six Championships: "Lakers Were Done Because Kareem Had Retired, The Celtics Got Old Very Very Fast. There Was No Challenge There.”
Michael Jeffrey Jordan is one of the most accomplished players basketball has ever seen. As a 14x All-Star, 10x Scoring Champ, 5x MVP, and 11x All-NBA player, the Bulls legend retired with all the accolades one could imagine. But perhaps his most impressive feat was leading the Bulls to...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 1