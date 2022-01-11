Police arrest 2 for possession of drugs, child endangerment

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been arrested on Monday and are facing multiple charges following a police investigation.

According to a press release from the Topeka Police Department, on Jan. 10 police who were part of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of SE Leland related to an ongoing investigation. Officers found a variety of drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

As a result of the investigation, Andres Garcia-Silva, 29, and Cassandra Taylor, 38, both of Topeka, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Possession methamphetamine with the intent of distribution within 1000 feet of a school

Possession marijuana with the intent of distribution within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution within 1000 feet of a school

Aggravated endangering a child

