Police arrest 2 for possession of drugs, child endangerment
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been arrested on Monday and are facing multiple charges following a police investigation.2 arrested in traffic stops in Topeka over the weekend after drugs were found
According to a press release from the Topeka Police Department, on Jan. 10 police who were part of the TPD Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 400 block of SE Leland related to an ongoing investigation. Officers found a variety of drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.
As a result of the investigation, Andres Garcia-Silva, 29, and Cassandra Taylor, 38, both of Topeka, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Possession methamphetamine with the intent of distribution within 1000 feet of a school
- Possession marijuana with the intent of distribution within 1000 feet of a school
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent of distribution within 1000 feet of a school
- Aggravated endangering a child
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 3