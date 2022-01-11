ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Controversial Fourth Quarter Fumble Call Goes Alabama's Way

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiTF1_0diCLavr00

With the Tide's offense struggling to finish drives, the defense made the key play thanks to a favorable review by the officials.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the biggest plays of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia came early in the fourth quarter. At the center of the issue: What makes a pass a pass?

That's the question referees attempted to answer when they reviewed a key third-down play in which Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV scrambled to avoid a pass rush. He was hit as he tried to throw the pass, which bounced toward the sideline. Alabama's Brian Branch nonchalantly recovered the ball with his foot millimeters from the sideline, and the officials ruled the loose ball a fumble with the Tide recovering at the 16-yard line.

The play was similar to one early in the first quarter , when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appeared to fumble, with Georgia recovering and returning it for a score. Officials reviewed the play and ultimately ruled it an incomplete pass.

It's safe to say that Bulldogs fans won't forget this ruling for a long, long time if Alabama ends up winning this game.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
Sports Illustrated

Travis Kelce Gets Interviewed by Mom After Chiefs Beat Steelers: ‘She’s the Best’

It was a memorable Sunday for Donna Kelce. The mother of Jason and Travis Kelce traveled to two playoff games 1,200 miles apart on the same day to watch her sons play, jet-setting across the country and making it to Arrowhead Stadium in time to watch the Chiefs beat the Steelers. It was a good ending to a day that started by seeing her eldest son’s team lose to the Buccaneers, as Kansas City advances to the divisional round to face the Bills.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Stetson Bennett Iv
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
Sports Illustrated

Former Clemson 5-Star QB Transferring Back to Program

Former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson will transfer to Clemson for the 2022 season, he told 247Sports. Johnson, 24, was initially a 5-star recruit in 2017, when he committed to Clemson. He played one season with the Tigers before transferring to Northwestern. “I initially reached out to Coach Swinney to honestly...
CLEMSON, SC
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy