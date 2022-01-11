ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Gobert’s 3-word message to Jazz fans after blowing 22-point lead in loss to Pistons

By Paolo Mariano
 7 days ago
The Utah Jazz probably entered their game on Monday night thinking it would be a cakewalk against the lowly Detroit Pistons. But of course, the exact opposite happened. The Jazz blew a huge 22-point lead and the Pistons completed the impressive come-from-behind victory, 126-116 to improve to 4-2 in...

