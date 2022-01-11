Rudy Gobert’s 3-word message to Jazz fans after blowing 22-point lead in loss to Pistons

The Utah Jazz have been one of the NBA’s best teams for a number of seasons. But they are yet to take that next step forward and join the league’s elite teams when it matters, in the postseason. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert sounded off on what he believes separates the Jazz from the league’s elite, like the Warriors and Suns. “When I watch some of these other teams like the Suns or the Warriors, those guys are a step ahead in terms of winning habits. They take every game personally. Devin Booker is playing his ass off defensively… Guys like that, they buy in, and you can tell they take pride in playing defense and stopping their man, doing whatever they can defensively to stop the other team and be part of a winning culture. I think we’re not there yet, but I think we’re gonna get there.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO