Alabama Superfan Terrell Owens Shown at National Title Game

The Hall-of-Fame wideout still looks like he could register a few receptions if called upon.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There were a number of notable stars across the football world in Indianapolis on Monday night as Georgia faced Alabama in the national championship.

Former Colts quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning were shown at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the former star quarterbacks were joined by a certain Hall-of-Fame receiver.

Terrell Owens was on hand for the national title, sporting an Alabama hat as he watched the two SEC schools battle. Owens’s sartorial choice makes sense given his hometown, with as the former Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers star is a native of Alexander City, AL. Owens played college football at Chattanooga, though it's unlikely we ever see his alma mater competing for a national championship.

Owens didn’t see much offense in the first half as Alabama entered the locker room with a 9–6 lead, though there was a relative offensive explosion in the final 30 minutes. All three of the game’s touchdowns came in the second half, including a 40-yard pass from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett to wideout Adonai Mitchell.

More College Football Coverage: