Hicks scores 22 to carry Alabama A&M past Jackson St. 60-58

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk
Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason.
The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years.
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
Current: Three seed, facing Wagner
Last week: Six seed
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue.
He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Mississippi 80-71 on Saturday night. In extending its winning streak to 13 games, Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) also got 15 points from Jabari Smith, and 14 from both K.D. […]
