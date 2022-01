In an offensively challenging and defensively physical game, the JV Lady Eagles showed their composure and came out on top Thursday night in Freeland. Many missed layups plagued the team, with Muth scoring zero points in the 2nd quarter. But in the end, the Eagles kept working hard, hit some shots, and were able to maintain their lead and seal the win. Izzy Bernthal led all scoring with 17, with Rosemary Brenner following with 8. Ella Persails led the team in rebounds with 5 and Bernthal led in steals with 6. Muth takes on.

FREELAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO