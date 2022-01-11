Randolph leads Florida A&M over Grambling St. 75-66

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Terence Lewis II scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Jackson State rolled to a 75-64 victory over Prairie View A&M in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Lewis made 5 of 7 shots, all six of his free throws and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-12, 1-3). Jawaun Daniels and Jeremiah Gambrell scored 16 apiece and combined for 10 rebounds for the Panthers (1-12, 1-4),
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
The post Norfolk State holds off Howard to stay perfect in MEAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — MJ Randolph scored 25 points and DJ Jones scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Florida A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71-66 in overtime. Randolph made a layup and Jones hit a jumper to start the extra session and the Rattlers never trailed again. Reserve Brandon Brown scored 17 points for UAPB.
Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker had to be carted off the field after a violent collision with Rams running back Cam Akers. The Wild Card Game between the Cardinals and the Rams had to be delayed briefly because of a scary injury to Budda Baker. The Arizona defensive back collided...
Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...
Comments / 0