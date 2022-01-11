ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel-Air official trailer: Why did Will leave West Philly?

 7 days ago
Peacock has dropped the official trailer for the first season of Bel-Air. A reboot and dramatization of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air follows Will’s (Jabari Banks) complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. In The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will is...

Essence

Watch: Full 'Bel-Air' Trailer Brings A Dark Edge to 'The Fresh Prince'

The much-awaited 'Fresh Prince' reimagining 'Bel-Air' is finally hitting Peacock on February 13. The wait for the dark reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is almost over. Executive produced by the original ‘Fresh Prince” Will Smith himself, Bel-Air is a modern-day, serious twist on the tale of a troubled...
TV SERIES
wlen.com

Watch the new trailer for the dramatic reimagining of Fresh Prince titled ‘Bel-Air’

‘Bel-Air,’ Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the Will Smith 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has dropped a new trailer. Bel-Air is a new series inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral YouTube video. Cooper, who’s credited on Bel-Air as director/co-writer/executive producer, said of the series: “With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.”
TV SERIES
toofab.com

First Bel-Air Trailer Teases Dramatic Reboot of Beloved Sitcom

Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv, Carlton, Hilary, Ashley and Geoffrey are all back, but this isn't your parents "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The Peacock series stars Jerry Madison as Will Smith, who once again finds himself living large in California after trouble at home in Philadelphia. The show, which has already been picked up for a second season, premieres February 13 on Peacock.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

'Bel-Air' trailer introduces cast of 'Fresh Prince' reboot

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Bel-Air. The streaming service shared a trailer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Monday featuring Jabari Banks as Will Smith. The preview shows Will (Banks) go to live with his uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and aunt...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Adrian Holmes
Gamespot

Get A Fresh Look At The New Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air With First Trailer

Three years ago, filmmaker Morgan Cooper made a short fan trailer for a contemporary look at Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The trailer caught Will Smith's attention who announced he was going to take that concept and actually go through with a remake. Now finally, we have our first official look at Peacock's Bel-Air, hitting the streaming service on February 13.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Bel-Air Trailer: The Fresh Prince Gets A Fresh Dramatic Makeover For Peacock

The trailer for Will Smith and Morgan Cooper's dramatic reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is here, and unfortunately it doesn't include an angsty, down-tempo cover of the original show's theme song like I'd hoped. There's still a lot to unpack in this first look, though, which puts a whole new spin on the story of how Will's life got turned upside-down.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Bel-Air unveils its full trailer

Premiering Feb. 13, Bel-Air reimagines classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
defpen

Morgan Cooper Delivers The First ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer

After months of development and built up anticipation, rising filmmaker has made his introduction with the first Bel-Air trailer. In this 160-second clip, Cooper offers a look at how he envisioned his version of the classic Will Smith led sitcom turning out. Complete with humor and drama, it appears that the story will hit the same beats that the original did, but it will come in a different way. Maybe, there will also be a few twists to keep everyone on their toes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philly#West Philadelphia#Basketball#Bel Air
darkhorizons.com

New Trailer: Peacock’s “Bel-Air” Reboot

Peacock has premiered the full trailer for “Bel-Air,” a more dramatic reimagining of iconic Will Smith-led sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”. Set in modern-day America, this is a dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.
TV SERIES
mycolumbuspower.com

[VIDEO] NEW FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR TRAILER IS HERE!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. First things first Rest In Peace Uncle Phil! The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming next month! The movie is obviously a reboot of the legendary TV show that took the world by storm starring Will Smith and his rich family in California. Many fans of the show were hoping the movie wouldn’t hurt the legacy of the TV show. We were relieved to know that Will Smith would be behind the reboot. Does the trailer do the show justice? Check it out below.
TV & VIDEOS
