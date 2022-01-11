Bel-Air official trailer: Why did Will leave West Philly?

‘Bel-Air,’ Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of the Will Smith 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has dropped a new trailer. Bel-Air is a new series inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral YouTube video. Cooper, who’s credited on Bel-Air as director/co-writer/executive producer, said of the series: “With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO